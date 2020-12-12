‘Don’t Lie Now’: ‘RHOA’ Taglines Revealed, Fans Debate Best One

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” ladies debuted their new taglines for season 13 and fans are already weighing in on who had the best phrase.

Kandi Burruss used a nod to Southern sweet tea and her name with the line, “A little Kandi always helps sweeten the tea.”

Newcomer Drew Sidora who starred in “The Game,” “Step Up,” and “Sister Code” alongside “RHOA” alum Eva Marcille, referenced her acting career.

“RHOA” cast Drew Sidora, Porsha Williams, Shamea Morton, LaToya Ali, Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey. Photo: @thekenyamoore/Instagram

“I was in ‘The Game,’ but now? I’m calling all the plays,” she declared.

Which #RHOA tagline has the most juice? Reply with your faves! 🍑 pic.twitter.com/HQYWTVO0uv — Bravo (@BravoTV) December 9, 2020

Kenya Moore kept it sassy with the phrase, “If you don’t like my shade, then step out of my shadow!”

Cynthia Bailey included a sweet mention about her husband, Mike Hill. “I’ve been through the peaks and the valleys and now I’m head over Hills,” the supermodel said.

Porsha Williams used her tagline to bring awareness to the social justice work and protesting she did over the summer for Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky.

“I may be social distancing, but I’m here for social justice,” the “RHOA” star said.

Fans were split between Williams’ positive messaging and Moore’s witty clapback.

“Kandi’s is clever. Porsha’s is empowering!” one person said.

Another wrote, “The growth that @porsha4real has shown throughout the series is unparalleled. She really embraced her history & became a powerful social justice advocate.”

“Porsha BY FAR has the best tag line this season and has by far grown the most throughout the years. I’m so happy and proud of her,” a fan tweeted.

Porsha BY FAR has the best tag line this season and has by far grown the most throughout the years. I’m so happy and proud of her 👏🏾👏🏾 — Chisom Agbara (@agbara_chisom) December 9, 2020

As far as Moore’s phrase, one fan tweeted, “Kenya ate. Y’all don’t lie now.”

Kenya ate. Y’all don’t lie now — Goddess of Love (@venusndthestars) December 9, 2020

“I love Kandi’s, but that ‘Step out of my Shadow’ is the juiciest shade from the queen of shade herself,” another said.

One Bravo fan wrote on Twitter, “K.M is just FIRE🔥🔥🔥 with the Mouth GAME💯📽📺🍑”

K.M is just FIRE🔥🔥🔥 with the Mouth GAME💯📽📺🍑 pic.twitter.com/jsVVQHsxzO — Teeman71 (@TerenceDarget) December 9, 2020

The jury is still out on who had the best phrase, but needless to say, the women were clever in adding personal touches to this year’s taglines.