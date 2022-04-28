‘Leave Rihanna Baby Daddy Alone’: Authorities Seize Guns In A$AP Rocky’s Home Following Arrest, Fans Bring Up Rihanna

Multiple guns were found at A$AP Rocky‘s home during a search by police in relation to a Los Angeles shooting. According to TMZ, cops plan to run ballistic tests to determine if the firearms they seized were used in a 2021 shooting in which the rapper may be involved. Background checks will help determine if the weapons were purchased or reported stolen.

Video shows several officers using a battering ram to get through the front gate of A$AP Rocky’s home. It follows his arrest at a private LAX terminal on Wednesday, April 20, for assault with a deadly weapon. According to police, an argument ensued on Nov. 6, 2021, between the Harlem native and another individual in Hollywood. Authorities suspect Rocky fired the gun and grazed the victim’s hand in the process. The 33-year-old was released on a $550,000 bail on the day of his arrest, and is set to return to court on Aug. 17.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 11: ASAP Rocky and Rihanna pose for a picture as they celebrate her beauty brands Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skinat Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

At the time, Rocky was returning to the states from Barbados with his pregnant girlfriend, Rihanna. The arrest forced the 34-year-old singer to cancel the couple’s baby shower, which would have taken place that night.

As the news circulated online, commentators and supporters expressed their concern for the “Anti” vocalist, who appears to be in her third trimester.

“Leave Rihanna baby daddy alone,” wrote one person in the comments of The Shade Room’s post. Another said, “I feel like y’all are bothering him.”

One person wrote, “Rihanna doesn’t need this kind of stress.”

🎥: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky in Barbados (April 19). pic.twitter.com/DuvbWlGzW0 — 𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 (@gabgonebad) April 21, 2022

“Leave that man alone,” said dozens more, who were thinking of Rocky and Rihanna at a time the duo awaits the arrival of their first child. Spectators hinted that Rocky’s arrest was a result of having a baby with Drake‘s ex. One person said, “Drake setting bro up,” while another person asked, “Anybody else feel like Drake is behind this?”

Rapper Lil Mama added, “When You’re Happy, Successful, Powerful and (Black of course) “They” will dig up dirt from kindergarten. Facts, No funny ‼️(especially if “they” got money too and you’re having a baby by their ex.”

Meanwhile, some began to speculate that the incident and his arrest involved money or other factors. One person said, “All this over a grazed hand? If he just want some money gone and let RiRi pay that and leave her baby daddy alone.”

Another said, “Why y’all bothering that man? He ain’t been in the blogs in years now during the most precious moments of his life y’all coming for him.”