Report: Rihanna Canceled Baby Shower In L.A. Because of A$AP Rocky’s Arrest

Rihanna was forced to cancel her Hollywood baby shower due to the arrest of A$AP Rocky on April 20. According to the Daily Mail, Rihanna had a baby shower scheduled in Los Angeles for the same day but had to cancel due to her boyfriend’s sudden arrest.

“It was meant to be Rihanna’s baby shower in L.A. on Wednesday night but they had to cancel,” an insider reportedly said. “Rihanna was very, very upset and stressed by Rocky’s arrest. It’s not the best time for her to be on such an emotional rollercoaster.”

Photographs of the 34-year-old “We Found Love” show the singer and her baby belly enjoying some fruit roadside in Barbados just one day before the arrest. Photographs of Rihanna and 33-year-old Rocky looking in love and embracing were also captured at the fruit stand where the couple reportedly ate coconuts.

Rihanna in Barbados today 🇧🇧 pic.twitter.com/K0X16Cn85A — Rihanna Gallery (@GalerieRihanna) April 19, 2022

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky in Barbados (April 19). pic.twitter.com/xNGMrXV7ET — 𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 (@gabgonebad) April 22, 2022

Rocky, whose born name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, was arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport after the couple returned from Barbados. Mayers was arrested in connection with a shooting in November of last year. The rapper is accused of shooting at a person in Los Angeles during an argument and grazing their hand in the process before taking off on foot with two other individuals.

The Los Angeles Police Department released a statement about the arrest on April 20 and named Mayers as a shooting suspect. The shooting had not previously been reported by the media.

“33-year-old Rakim Mayers, a Los Angeles resident, also known as music artist A$AP Rocky, has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in the Hollywood area in November of 2021.”

33-year-old Rakim Mayers, a Los Angeles resident, also known as music artist A$AP Rocky, has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in the Hollywood area in November of 2021. pic.twitter.com/YeV9w2udDL — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 20, 2022

Mayers was released the same day after posting a $550,000 bond and is expected back in court on August 17.