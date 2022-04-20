A$AP Rocky Detained at Los Angeles Airport In Connection with 2021 Shooting

A$AP Rocky was met by the police when he landed at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday morning following a vacation with Rihanna. Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Myers, was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, according to ET.

After speaking with the Los Angeles Police Department, the outlet confirmed that Rocky’s arrest stemmed from an altercation in November 2021. Authorities say an “argument between two acquaintances occurred.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 28: A$AP Rocky performs during Bilt Rewards X Wells Fargo Launch Event Party on March 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

“The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim,” the outlet reports. “The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot.” The complainant reportedly sustained a bullet graze in the incident.

A$AP Rocky had just arrived back in the United States from a trip to Barbados with his pregnant girlfriend, Rihanna. The two are expecting their first child together.

But this isn’t A$AP Rocky’s first run-in with the law. In the summer of 2019, Rocky and two co-defendants were arrested in Sweden. He was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm after video footage showed the 33-year-old involved in a street fight punching the victim, Mustafa Jafar. Rocky later posted another video that showed the alleged victims harassing him. Images of the other man fighting with Rocky also surfaced, and they depict him with deep bloody cuts on his arm and bruises on his leg, finger, as well as upper body.

The “Pretty Flacko” rapper was taken into custody and remained in a Swedish jail for weeks. He was found guilty but managed to avoid jail time.

Due to his arrest, fellow artists like Tyler, the Creator, T.I., and Schoolboy Q vowed to boycott Sweden. Back then, former President Donald Trump also got involved in the effort to free Rocky. He spoke about Trump’s involvement in his case in a documentary titled “Stockholm Syndrome.”