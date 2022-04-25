Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Make First Public Appearance Since Rapper’s Arrest

Mom- and dad-to-be Rihanna and A$AP Rocky recently made their first public appearance since the “Peso” rapper was arrested nearly a week ago shortly after arriving at the Los Angeles International Airport for his alleged connection to a shooting last November. The incident reportedly also forced the couple to cancel their baby shower, which was set to take place that night.

Over the weekend, the “Umbrella” singer had her growing baby bump on full display as she and the Harlem native stepped out for a “happy and relaxed” dinner with a group of close friends at Giorgio Bali in Santa Monica, California, a source told People.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky heading to a baby shower yesterday 💘 pic.twitter.com/cDBFOz9lNO — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) April 25, 2022

In true form, the 34-year-old stepped out in style, sporting a sexy pajama set as only the Grammy Award winner could pull off. The outfit consisted of a sheer black bra coated in crystals underneath an oversized white button-down shirt, which was left open to show her beautiful bump.

She also wore a black mini skirt with sequin stripes down the front and open-toe Amina Muaddi sandals. The Giorgia style shoe, which featured black patent leather uppers with thin toe straps, counters and 4-inch stiletto heels, goes for about $1,380.

The recently crowned billionaire finished her look with a cropped black jacket with sparkly cuffed sleeves, diamond choker, silver watch and a crystal-studded silver version of Balenciaga’s Hourglass handbag. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old rapper wore a gray floral hoodie, matching jeans, and a graphic T-shirt, paired with gray, green and black sneakers.

“It was a happy and relaxed group. Rihanna looked great. She sat next to A$AP, and they were affectionate,” the unidentified source continued. “They dined for a couple of hours. The focus was very much on Rihanna and the baby.”

The outing marks the first joint appearance the two have made since Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested on Wednesday, April 20, on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon stemming from the 2021 shooting. He was taken into custody just as he and Rihanna landed on a private flight following a short trip to the singer’s native country of Barbados.

The emcee was ultimately released on a $550,000 bail, but is expected back in court on Aug. 17.