‘No Raising ‘Kanan’?’: 50 Cent Says It’ll Be Six Months Before Any New Material Airs on Starz, Fans Calls Out Starz for Halting Production

Fans are unhappy with the latest reports about 50 Cent, Starz, and the “Power” Universe franchise. Months ago, the tv mogul proved to nearly 28 million Instagram followers that he had the highest-rated television shows in Black homes. Last week, the Queens hitmaker revealed that he didn’t have any shows airing on Starz for the next six months. This week, 50 shared a TikTok video of internet sensation Rayyy Rayyy expressing his disappointment over the shocking news.

“What you mean no shows for six months? What you mean no shows for six months, Fif?” shouted Rayyy Rayyy in the video. “Come on now, son. Now, we gotta cancel our Starz membership.”

50 Cent. (Photo: @50cent/Instagram.)

Fif shared the video on Instagram and explained that Starz has yet to give the green light to begin production. In the caption, he wrote, “‘FORCE’ is the highest-rated premiere of any show on the network. When they take to[o] long to greenlight it, it pushes the production timeline back.”

FORCE is the highest rated premier of any show on the network. when they take to long to green light it, it pushes the production time line back. after tonight’s episode there are 3 left, April 10 it’s a wrap. 🤷🏽‍♂️then 6 months till i have anything new • https://t.co/jnbpt4VX0B pic.twitter.com/rmN06POqmD — 50cent (@50cent) March 20, 2022

The rapper revealed that the season finale of ‘Power IV: Force’ will air on Sunday, April 10. He added, “Then [six] months till I have anything new. @bransoncognac @lechminduroi.”

Fans in the comments shared their disappointment and commended 50 for sharing the news with his fans. But many are considering canceling their monthly Starz account, including one who wrote, “Well, guess after April 10, I’m canceling Starz. #ghostneverdie #poweruniverse.”

Another said, “Tha[nks] for the heads up so I can cancel my Starz for six months. You always been a real one, 50.”

Using 50’s government name, Curtis Jackson, one person, wrote, “YOU THE ONLY REASON I LIKE STARZ COME ON CURTIS.”

More “Power” fans followed suit in calling out Starz for not moving forward with production, including one who wrote, “This is not right. @starz, what the f–k are y’all doing over there. Wake up and get the production team rolling.”

Others began bringing up 50’s other series, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” “Black Mafia Family,” and forthcoming project with Snoop Dogg.

One person said, “Godfather 50 don’t play. I need ‘Raising Kanan’ to start right after ‘Force.'”

Another took a stab at predicting Starz’s production schedule. They said, “Definitely was thinking ‘Kanan’ would be back in the summer. Then [‘Power Book II: Ghost’] this fall, then ‘BMF’ this winter, then [“Power Book IV: Force”] with the Snoop docuseries in the mix.”

50 Cent is in the midst of negotiations with Starz over a new deal, talks which have included threats to leave the quit the network. The New York native went public with their dispute on Instagram earlier this month. Using a photo of a man packing a duffel bag, he wrote, “This is me packing my stuff, STARZ. Sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out. They renewed ‘High Town,’ and ‘FORCE’ is the highest-rated show they have sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb s—t I deal with over here. You would think they all went to school on a small yellow bus.”

In another luggage post, 50 wrote, “Hold my calls. I’m traveling. Getting the f—k away from STARZ.”

50 and the “Power” spinoffs have done record-breaking numbers for Starz. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the latest, “Power Book IV: Force,” had the biggest first-night audience rating for Starz after its premiere in February. The night garnered 3.3 million cross-platform viewers, bigger than Showtime’s “Dexter: New Blood” and HBO’s “The White Lotus.” The outlet also reports that “Force” was renewed for season 2 earlier this month.