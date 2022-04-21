‘Is That Marlo Berry or Halle Hampton’: Marlo Hampton Stuns Fans with This New Look 

With the new season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” quickly approaching and Marlo Hampton being promoted to a full-time cast member, it appears the 46-year-old wanted to bring the new chapter of her life by debuting a new look.

In an Instagram post shared on April 20, Hampton was seen flaunting a pixie cut as she posed for the camera. The reality star accessorized the short hairdo with a multi-colored top and several jewelry pieces. The pieces included bracelets, hooped earrings, a necklace, and a ring.

Marlo Hampton debuts a new pixie cut and fans are left speechless.Photo:@marlohampton/Instagram

In addition to the post, Hampton seemingly expressed in the caption why she went for this drastic look compared to her longer hairstyles. She wrote, “Something different.” As fans viewed Hampton’s upload, many flooded her comment section with compliments.

A couple of social media users went as far as to compare Hampton to Halle Berry and Angela Bassett. The comparison was because these actresses have rocked similar cuts in the past.

“Is it Marlo Berry or Halle Hampton?”

“You should rock short hair more often that (fire emoji) on you.”

“Absolutely Gorgeous. Short hair looks so good on you.”

“This is giving me Angela Bassett.”

“You look beautiful @marlohampton keep this.”

Among the previous remarks, others pointed out how youthful Hampton appeared. One wrote, “You look soooooo much younger in short hair.” Another said, “Omg, Marlo you look good with short hair. Youthful.” A third person stated, “Makes you look more youthful.”

Hampton’s post comes months after the “RHOA” star revealed that she had a hair transplant to grow out her edges. During a now-deleted Instagram Live shared last August, a bruised Hampton disclosed she’s transparent regarding her procedure because she wants to give her fans insight into the effects of going under the knife.

She said, “I had a hair transplant for my edges y’all. So all the fluids and all that is just coming down to my face. Ain’t this s–t crazy.”

The star added, “I’ve been in so much pain from the hair transplant. But I’m so excited about it. And I just wanted to keep it really real with you guys be transparent and let y’all see the good, the ugly and the things we go through for beauty.”