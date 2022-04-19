‘The Macaroni and Yams Is Touching on the Plate’: Ashanti and Mýa Linkup Sends Fans into a Frenzy 

A pairing everyone needed.

Ashanti and Mýa recently caused a commotion among fans after images and videos of the singers made it rounds online. The reason behind the shock waves was because of the many similarities both artists share. The similarities ranged from Ashanti and Mýa’s success in the music industry in the early 2000s to their youthful appearance.

Singers Ashanti and Mýa began trending on Twitter after images and videos of the pair circulated online following their Indiana performance. Photo:@1DJFirstClass/Twitter



Ashanti and Mýa’s sighting occurred on April 15, in Gary, Indiana, following the pair’s scheduled performance at Hard Rock Live. Days later, on April 17, Chicago-based DJ First Class took to his Twitter and shared a photo of the smiling duo.

In addition to the upload, he wrote in the caption, “Anyway, here’s Ashanti and Mýa.” As the post became viral, many pointed out how Ashanti and Mýa aged gracefully and got finer over time. An individual went as far as to compare the two women to “macaroni and yams” while sharing a video of Ashanti and Mýa interacting.

“Don’t make no damn sense for Ashanti and Mya to be even MORE fine than they were 20 years ago. Just outchea being God’s favorites and all that.”

“Myá & Ashanti been bad, STILL BAD. The Macaroni & the Yams is touching on the plate.”

“Mya and Ashanti got finer and thicker with age.”

“Ashanti and Mya have two of the coldest bodies in the game. Plus face cards. Don’t lie.”

This post comes weeks after Ashanti experienced two milestones in her career. Earlier this month, the “Foolish” singer celebrated the 20th anniversary of her self-titled debut album. She also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The event took place on April 7.

On April 9, Ashanti expressed how grateful she was for the “historic moment.” She wrote in the Instagram post, “Wow… I’m just so grateful for this incredibly honorable and historic moment. Humbled. Thank you so very much.”