‘Leave It Alone’: Ashanti Reveals She Will Re-record Her First Album After Taking Ownership of Her Masters

Ashanti dropped a couple of bombshells during her recent appearance on “The Tamron Hall Show.”

The 40-year-old announced on Tuesday, Sept. 28, that she now owns her masters while discussing her future plans to re-record her self-titled album as an independent artist.

Ashanti reveals she owns her masters and plans to re-record her debut self-titled album. Photo:@tamronhallshow/YouTube

Ashanti’s “Ashanti” album was originally released in 2002 under the Murder Inc. label. which is co-owned by Irv Gotti. The album that catapulted the singer’s career spawned the hit singles “Foolish,” “Happy” featuring Ja Rule and “Baby.”

Ashanti told Hall when mentioning the importance of owning one’s music, “It’s so surreal. I have an amazing legal team, and I got my first record deal when I was 14 years old, so understanding and seeing how things have changed so much from then to now and conceptually understanding what you’re signing is so imperative; it’s so important nowadays.”

She added, “The fact that I’ll be able to re-record my first album, and put everything together.” While Ashanti was wrapping up the statement. Hall jumped in and said the singer spilled the beans too early about the latest project and that she was planning to build up to the news.

As the announcement went viral on social media, many had a lot to say regarding the news. Although some were ecstatic, a handful of others said they didn’t want her to re-record her album. One social media user even pitched the idea of releasing an “anniversary edition” of the album as the 20th anniversary approaches next year.

“Don’t re-record sis. If anything release an “anniversary edition.””

“I love my sis but we good with the first album as is we promise ❤️.”

“When artists re-record their albums it never hits the same. Either their voice changed or their flow slightly off.”

“It’s good the way it was, please don’t.”

“No don’t re-record leave it alone we need the young voice Ashanti on the original album just make new music.”

In more good news for Ashanti, she shared in June that she will be inducted in the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022. The singer posted the caption alongside the list of all inductees in the music category, “I’m actually getting a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!!!! Thank you guys so much for all of the love and continued support throughout the years.”

She added, “Thank you to my amazing team; this wouldn’t be possible without all of you. Thank you to The Hollywood Walk of Fame!!! God is amazing… and his timing is impeccable. Thank you!!!!!!!!!! Congratulations to all of the inductees!!!!”