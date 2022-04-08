‘That Song Was Supposed to be for Brandy’: Ashanti Reveals Ja Rule’s Hit Song ‘Always on Time’ That Helped Put Her on the Map Was Supposed to Feature Brandy

Ashanti rose to fame in 2001 after the singer was featured on Ja Rule‘s hit track “Always on Time.” The single would later shoot to No. 1 on the Billboard charts and make Ashanti a household name.

The following year in 2002, after the success of “Always on Time,” Ashanti collaborated with Fat Joe and Ja Rule on “What’s Luv?” and also release her self-titled debut album. The album spawned the hit records “Foolish,” “Happy,” and “Baby.”

Ashanti (right) revealed during an interview with New York Post that Ja Rule (left) intended his hit single “Always on Time” to feature Brandy but for undisclosed reasons the singer never completed the track. (Photo: @ashanti/Instagram)

Since then, the songstress has released six studio albums and sold over 15 million records worldwide. On April 7, while recounting her musical career of over two decades, Ashanti revealed to the New York Post that “Always on Time” originally was meant to feature Brandy.

Without disclosing why the “Moesha” star backed out, she told the publication, “To be honest with you, I think that song was supposed to be for Brandy, and she ended up not doing it. And Ashanti came in and alley-ooped!” Also, during the interview, Ashanti talked about receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The event, which took place on April 7, coincided with the 20th anniversary of her debut album.

The 41-year-old stated, “I can’t believe I’m getting a star. I’m so grateful and humbled and overwhelmed. And with the divine timing of it being my 20-year anniversary of my first album essentially in the same week … we couldn’t have planned that alignment.”

Although Ashanti hasn’t shared an official post on her Instagram page regarding the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony she did, however, share some videos on her story. On April 8, Ashanti’s longtime friend, Ja Rule, congratulated the singer on receiving her star.

Ja Rule wrote alongside a photo that featured Ashanti, Tichina Arnold, and himself, “CONGRATULATIONS SIS… #ICONN #Vibes.”