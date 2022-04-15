‘What the Hell Did They Name That Baby?’: Fans React After Cardi B and Offset Reveal Photos and Name of Their Son

Cardi B and Offset finally fulfilled fans’ wishes on April 14 after the couple revealed images of their 7-month-old son. In addition to the photos, Offset also disclosed the infant’s name, Wave Set Cephus.

Cardi and Offset’s respective posts come weeks after the “Bodak Yellow” rapper shared a zoomed-in image of Wave’s eye following the Bardi Gang’s demands on her Twitter page. Prior to the big reveal, Cardi, who welcomed Wave last September, was relatively private about sharing her son on social media.

Fans react after Offset and Cardi B. share images and the name of their son Wave Set Cephus. @offsetyrn/Instagram

In the Instagram post, Offset uploaded an image of Wave, who is decked out in jewelry while taking a bath. While Cardi returned to Instagram after a brief hiatus and followed suit by sharing two photos of Wave lounging around in what appears to be the couple’s home.

As Cardi and Offset’s posts circulated online, many offered their opinions on the infant’s name. The comments ranged from confusion to individuals expressing how much they disliked Wave’s name.

“Celebrities must have the own baby name catalogue they pick from cause ..?”

“What the hell did they name that baby?”

“That’s not a real name!! No damn Wave Set.”

Cardi B. and Offset’s son Wave Set Cephus. Photo:@cardib/Instagram

“Kulture.. Wave.. what’s next, Vibe?”

“Cute baby but why would they name that baby Wave set.”

Among Wave’s name remarks, others mentioned how strongly the infant resembled his older sister Kulture Cephus. One wrote, “They really had the same baby twice OMG.” Another said, “a boy version of Kulture.” A third social media user stated, “They literally made the same baby twice, he’s so cute.”

The same day Offset and Cardi revealed images of their son, the couple shared that they, alongside their blended family, would be on the cover of Essence magazine in honor of the publication’s 52nd anniversary.

During the interview, Cardi explained why she was reluctant to share her son with the public. She stated her hesitation stemmed from the “sad things” the couple went through with their daughter Kulture and negative comments from social media users.

She said, “We went through a lot of sad things when it comes to Kulture — terrible behavior that not even the older kids have ever been through. So many people will post mean, disgusting things, just to get a reaction from us. We want to protect our feelings because we get very, very angry and upset.”