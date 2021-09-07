‘She Was Preggo for Like 2 Seconds’: Cardi B and Offset Welcome a Baby Boy

Cardi B shocked the world on Sept. 6 after announcing she gave birth to her second child with husband Offset.

The rapper — who also shares a 3-year-old daughter, Kulture Cephus, with the Migos member — simply posted the newborn’s date of birth “9/4/21” alongside a photo of her, Offset and the baby boy, whose name she has yet to release.

Cardi B. announces she gave birth to her second child in a newly upload Instagram post. Photo:@iamcardib/Instagram

An hour later, Offset took to his respective Instagram account to share the news by uploading a picture of Cardi resting while he held his son. He captioned the post, “Chapter 5” in honor of the birth of his fifth child.



As the news became viral, what caught many off-guard wasn’t the initial birth but more so the timing of it all. The “I Like It” lyricist revealed in June during the BET Awards while performing on stage with Migos that she was expecting her second child. Despite unveiling her pregnancy, Cardi never publicly admitted how far along she actually was.

In addition to the celebratory messages, many people brought up how quickly Cardi welcomed her son. One even mentioned how celebrities seem to give birth at rapid speed.

“Damn already?”

“Why do celebrities have kids in two weeks while everyone else has to wait 9 months?”

“She was pregnant for 3 MONTHS😭.”

“That was a 10min pregnancy! I know that baby is cute! Congrats! 😍.”

“She was preggo for like 2 secs😇😂.”

In the past, Cardi opened up about what life was like being a mother after giving birth to Kulture. She told ENews! how much fun it was raising her daughter. The rapper said in 2019, “She is so fun, she is cool, like, I love her, she’s like my little best friend. She just makes the gloomiest days like sunshine. I love it. It’s is [a] slice of heaven.”

She also shared the struggles she encountered balancing work and motherhood. “You’re scared to get a nanny because you don’t want anybody around them. You cannot just travel with your baby all the time, like they get sick.”