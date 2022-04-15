‘It’s … Going to Have an Amazing, Strong Message’: Romeo Talks New Film Where He Shares a Steamy Scene with Co-star Michelle Williams

After stellar ratings with ‘Envy’ and ‘Lust,’ the first two installments of T.D. Jakes‘ “Seven Deadly Sins” anthology series, Lifetime unveiled its follow-ups: “Wrath” and “Greed.”

Based on a series of books by Victoria Christopher Murray, “Wrath” stars actors Romeo Miller, Michelle Williams, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and Antonio Cupo.

Romeo Miller and Michelle Williams star in TD Jakes’ new film, “Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story.” (Photo: Jacqueline Gonzalez, A+E Networks.)

Miller plays Roger Thompkins, the childhood boyfriend of Williams’ character, Chastity Jeffries. The single lawyer visits a bar, where she meets Cupo’s character, Xavier Collins. He portrays himself to be everything she wants in a man — charming, intelligent, and with a similar passion for law. Xavier swept Chastity off her feet before realizing his affection had become an obsession. His jealousy eventually leads to accusations and threats toward Chastity’s life. She later turns to Roger for help, but she has to save herself.

ABS caught up with Romeo Miller to discuss his latest acting gig and working with Michelle Williams while embracing his new role as a father.

Being a part of “Wrath” was crucial for Miller considering his spiritual background and knowledge of the Seven Deadly Sins: pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, wrath, and sloth.

“This film was actually very important for me to do. And the crazy thing with life is when something is really meant for you is not always going to be easy. Kind of like if you watch this movie chase, the characters found love,” said Miller. “And sometimes that’s a sign of maybe you need to slow down a bit and just observe … put some boundaries, and see how things go from there. Because I tell people all the time, God knows what you want, but the devil does too.”

He continued, “When I heard that Bishop T.D. Jakes was producing this, Michelle was going to be a part of it [and], my boy, Derrick [Williams] from Nola was producing it, I’m like, I had to do this movie because it’s not only going to be entertaining, but it’s also going to have an amazing, strong message.

“And wrath is real,” Miller contended. “A lot of people, young and old, get in relationships where it’s based off jealousy, and they’re afraid to get out of it. And I think this movie kind of help guide you through those situations of what to do and what not to do, or simply just how to notice those red flags if you’re in this situation as well.”

Miller says his friends and loved ones refer to him as “Mr. Romeo Phil,” not to be confused with Dr. Phil. Most appreciate his honest advice about relationships and matters of the heart. He said, “I realized at a young age everybody has a different perspective based off of whatever their circle is, whatever their life is based off [or] where they’re from. So when it comes to relationships, you have to know, ‘OK, it’s not about truly understanding what that person is going through, but it’s about accepting.’”

Romeo Miller and Michelle Williams star in TD Jakes’ new film, ‘Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story.’ (Photo: Jacqueline Gonzalez, A+E Networks.)

In “Wrath,” Chastity and her ex Roger reconnect when she begins her new relationship with Xavier. However, being friends with an ex is a red flag, says the former host of MTV’s “Exes On the Beach.”

“I think a lot of people want to say they could be friends with their exes, but then you’ve got a lot of people who just jump and say, ‘They’re not friends with their exes, and they can never be.’ So I think it’s one of those things of just knowing what you want out of life and knowing, ‘OK, why do I really need to be friends with my exes?'” Miller explained.

“That’s the thing, you have to know your truth. If the door is completely shut, I feel there’s nothing wrong with leaving on a positive note. And if you see each other, cool. But being best friends with your ex and then if you’re in another relationship [and] you love that person, you have to know it’s going to raise a lot of eyebrows.”

He added, “But me personally, I feel it could get messy if you’re doing too much with your exes. Nothing’s wrong with being compatible, if you see something, cool. But if you’re just trying to be besties with your ex, you’re definitely that’s a red flag to me.”

Surrounding his latest acting gig, the 32-year-old welcomed his first child, a daughter, with girlfriend Drew Sangster in February. The firstborn son of hip-hop icon Percy “Master P” Miller recalls telling his father about the pregnancy after telling other family members in a group chat.

“We’re so close, but it’s based off of respect. It’s based off being a great father. But, like you’ll hear him say, ‘We’re not like best friends.’ Our relationship isn’t he’s my best friend. It’s that’s my father, and that’s my son. And I think I think maybe my mom was actually literally first. Now that I think about it, I had to let it settle in first before dad, you know, gets to him last after everybody else. Because he didn’t believe it, he be thinking its April Fool’s when it’s not April Fool’s.”

Miller is ten years older than the age Master P was when he became Romeo’s father at 22. The No Limit Records CEO with a net worth of $200 million is also a respected rapper, businessman, and investor.

Miller followed in his father’s footsteps and released three albums under his former stage name, Lil’ Romeo. Of all three that charted on Billboard’s 200 Album lists, he said his self-titled debut helps when his daughter gets fussy.

Today is the 20th Albumversary of Romeo's 1st self-titled debut studio album Lil Romeo released on July 3, 2001 by No Limit Records, Soulja Music & Priority Records it's features greatest hits My Baby & The Girlies Happy 20th Albumversary Lil Romeo pic.twitter.com/POMTFBrmpK — Aquil "Swagg Daddy Playboy Tony Staxx" Kennedy (@SwaggDaddyStaxx) July 3, 2021

“I just got to say the ABCs at least 20 times in a row. She loves the classic ‘Lil Romeo’ album…my first album. She listened to every song off the album,” he shared, before adding Nat King Cole’s 1964 song “L-O-V-E.”

“It works like a charm, baby,” added the new dad. “So I’m just giving y’all the little deets. “Fathers out there, ABCs, the love song, and the ‘Lil Romeo’ album. Get the job done every time.”

“Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story” premieres Saturday, April 16, at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.