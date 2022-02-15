‘Have Y’all Checked on Angela?’: Romeo Miller Shares He and His Girlfriend Drew Sangster Welcomed a Daughter and Fans Responds by Bringing Up Angela Simmons

Romeo Miller sent shock waves online on Feb. 14 by announcing that he was expecting his first child with girlfriend Drew Sangster and uploading an image of his daughter a short time later.

In the Instagram post, Miller, who began dating his girlfriend in 2020, revealed that he and Sangster decided to keep her pregnancy a secret to ensure his daughter’s safe arrival to the world.

Romeo Miller announced that he and his girlfriend Drew Sangster were expecting their first child together by uploading a video from what appears to be a gender reveal.Photo:@romeomiller/Instagram

He said alongside a video of what appears to be a gender reveal, “It’s been hard to hold this in, but it was important for us to make sure our baby girl got here safe and healthy before making any announcements to the world during this sacred journey. Psalms 127:3 Behold, children are a heritage from the LORD, the fruit of the womb a reward.”

The 32-year-old wrapped up the post by expressing how long he has waited to become a father while thanking Sangster. “The best Valentine’s ever. Been waiting for this moment my entire life. Thank you, @drewsangster. I’m a #GirlDad babbbbbyyy.”

A short time later, Miller gave fans a view of his daughter by uploading an image of “Baby R” following her birth. In the caption, he stated without disclosing any information regarding the exact date his daughter was born and her name, “Meet Baby R! That’s my lil twin! Swipe left to see what I’m talking bout, ha.”

Romeo Miller reveals the birth of his daughter with girlfriend Drew Sangster following the pregnancy announcement.Photo:@romeomiller/Instagram

As Miller’s posts began circulating on social media blog sites, many brought up the former reality star’s ex-flame Angela Simmons among the shock and congratulatory remarks. A handful of comments mentioned how Simmons’ missed her opportunity with Miller.

“Have y’all checked on Angela?”

“Angela Simmons punching air rn.”

“I’ll be SICK if I was Angela!! Beautiful family Romeo.”

“Damn Angela fumbled a bag and a baby dad.”

“He got tired of waiting on Angela.”

Miller and Simmons never officially dated despite sharing a close bond over the years, as showcased on “Growing Up Hip Hop.” In 2018, the pair entertained the idea of dating, but that came to a screeching halt that same year after Simmons and Miller began feuding following the tragic death of Sutton Tennyson, Simmon’s ex-fiancé and the father of her son.

Simmons’ claimed their public dispute stemmed from Miller not being there for her despite saying he would.

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘Romeo Somewhere Punching the Air’: Soulja Boy Confirms ‘Verzuz’ Battle Against Bow Wow, Fans Recall Romeo Wanting to Battle the ‘Like You’ Rapper First

‘Strange Combo’: Joseline Hernandez and Angela Simmons Cause a Commotion After Recent Linkup

‘I Watched This 15 Times Smiling Harder Each Time’: A$AP Rocky’s Response to Question Regarding the Best Part of Rihanna’s Fenty Event Has Fans In Their Feelings