‘How I Caught the WOP’: Keyshia Ka’oir Drops Magazine Cover That Got Gucci Mane’s Attention 

Keyshia Ka’oir took to Instagram on March 8 to showcase the magazine cover that prompted her husband Radric “Gucci Mane” Davis to pursue her.

Ka’oir and Davis began dating in 2010, when the rapper, who was incarcerated at the time, tracked her down through his manager after seeing photos of the entrepreneur plastered on several magazine covers, including XXL and Smooth. The couple would later marry in 2017, and, four years later, welcome their first child together, a son named Ice Davis.

Keyshia Ka’oir revealed the magazine cover that captured her husband Gucci Mane’s attention. Photo:@keyshiakaoir/Instagram

In the Instagram post, Ka’oir, who wore a black cut-out one-piece ensemble with thigh-high boots, shared the Smooth magazine cover she was featured in 2010. The 37-year-old wrote in the caption that this was the particular photo that helped her land Davis. She wrote, “Throwback! How I caught the Wop 2010.”

Following the upload, the “Wake Up In the Sky” lyricist expressed how beautiful his wife looked in the comments section with three emojis. The symbols included an eye, red heart and a fire emoji.

As fans began viewing Ka’oir’s post, they mentioned how the star was and is “that girl.” An individual even called her a “blueprint” for other women.

“Yea you been that girl.”

“You were On every cover! Still THAT girl.”

“That Girl (heart eyed emoji).”

“THE BLUEPRINT FOR ALL THE “Trendsetting” GIRLS.”

Among the compliments, a handful of people brought up that Ka’oir influenced many to get her signature mohawk hairstyle following that magazine’s release. One wrote, “Had the girls, Rocking the ‘Keyshia Dior Mohawks.'” Another said, “Yassss has us all wearing Mohawks.”

A third social media user admitted to even sporting the look in their comment. That person stated, “How many of us went and got a Mohawk because of how well she rocked this?! I know I did.”