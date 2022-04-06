‘Welcome to the Blonde Side’: Erica Mena Embraces New Chapter with Blonde Hair

After debuting a pixie haircut last month, newly single Erica Mena has made another drastic change to her blonde look. According to Instagram, the “Love & Hip-Hop” star added hair bundles to give herself a full-on Rapunzel look with crimped curls dripping to her butt.

“I double check with God about everything,” Mena captioned the video.

“Love & Hip-Hop” reality TV star Erica Mena debuts new long blonde hairdo by notable wig retailer Kendra’s Boutique. (Photo @iamericamena/Instagram.)

Fans in the comments were stunned over Mena’s new look and the brown leather two-piece she wore in the photo. Fellow “Love & Hip Hop” star Sierra Gates and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey were among those who shared heart-eye emojis, as well as crowns, trophies and more. Here’s what others had to say.

“Welcome to the Blonde side.”

“It’s the caption for me.”

“I love the new look.”

“You’re definitely on [fire emoji]. Erica Mena, loving the hair.

“Yesssssss, hunty.”

Fans continued gushing over the mom of three and her snatched body, calling her “Mena the dime.”

Still, a handful of people believe Mena’s new look was influenced by her recent divorce. Less than a week ago, the 34-year-old announced she was “officially divorced” from the father of her two youngest children, Safaree Samuels.

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels share two children: 2-year-old daughter, Safire Majesty Samuels, and a son, Legend Brian Samuels, born in 2021.

One person said, “Seeing how you pick yourself up even if to show face helps me so much! It’s encouraging to see triumph over pain.”

Mena and Samuels wed in 2019, and welcomed their first child, daughter Safire Majesty, nearly a year later. She filed for divorce from Samuels in May 2021, while pregnant with their son, Legend, who turns one in June. Although Mena announced her divorce from Samuels, fans don’t believe the two are truly over. Samuels himself has yet to confirm, deny or respond to any news about the divorce or from Mena’s Instagram.