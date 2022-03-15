‘This How You Know She Done with Safaree’: Erica Mena’s New Hair Cut Has Fans Mentioning Her Relationship Status with Her Estranged Husband, Safaree

Erica Mena‘s new pixie cut on March 14, had fans wondering if her current relationship status with her estranged husband, Safaree Samuels, contributed to the drastic change.

Mena and Samuels first met in 2017, after participating in the reality series “Scared Famous;” they began dating shortly afterward. The following year, the couple became engaged. Mena and Samuels got married in 2019, and would ultimately welcome two children: a daughter, Safire Majesty Samuels, in 2020, and a son, Legend Brian Samuels, in 2021.

Erica Mena’s short new hairdo has fans bringing up her relationship with her estranged husband, Safaree Samuels. Photo:@iamerica_mena/Instagram

Despite only being married for a short time, Mena and Samuels’ union was deemed toxic by many because of the cheating allegations, the constant bickering displayed on both parties’ social media accounts and damaged property.

In the Instagram post, Mena showed off her new look as she shared a close-up video of her face. The reality star informed her followers in the caption she was “trying something new.” She wrote, “(Might delete later) Trying something New.”

As Mena’s recording made its rounds on the social media blog sites, a handful of people claimed that the 34-year-old’s new look was heavily influenced by the demise of her relationship with Samuels.

While many mentioned Samuels’ by name, others pointed out that generally when a woman cuts her hair following a breakup, it signals that the relationship is over.

“Safari got her stressing.”

“Now, she’s over Safaree…IYKYK.”

“This how you know she done with Safaree.”

“Damn she got the “I’m single” cut.. it might be official now.”

“That’s that official, Let me do a dramatic change on my hair after a breakup look. I like it.”

“Whenever a woman cuts off of her hair she leaving her dude for good.”

Regardless of fans’ assumptions, details surrounding Mena and Samuels’ marriage remain unclear.