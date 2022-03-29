‘She Gon Cry In the Car’: Erica Mena Reveals She’s Officially Divorced from Safaree, But Fans Aren’t Convinced

It looks like “Love & Hip Hop” personalities Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels are officially divorced. One of the franchise’s famous couples that often breaks up to make up is no longer an item after two years of marriage and two kids.

On Monday, March 28, The Shade Room shared a video from Mena’s recent appearance at a Tampa nightclub, where she let the crowd know, “I’m officially divorced.”

Erica Mena playing with her two children (left) she had with her ex Safaree Samuels (right). (Photos: @iamericamena/Instagram, @iamsafareesamuels/Twitter)

The 34-year-old added, “I said I’m officially divorced. We celebrating life. We celebrating freedom. We celebrating that we bad b—–s and that we run this MF.”

This is the second time Mena has appeared to celebrate her divorce, hence why fans in the comments are skeptical. In Sept. 2021, The Shade Room shared a clip of Mena at another party where she yelled into the mic, “This is how divorce parties work.”

Fans began calling Mena’s bluff, saying, “She not as happy as she looks,” despite twerking at the end of the video. A large handful predicts the couple will likely get back together by the end of the week.

“She gon cry in the car,” wrote one person, while another said, “They’ll be married again by April 1st.”

A third referred to Mena and Safaree’s relationship drama on “Love & Hip Hop: ATL,” writing, “The storyline went on long enough.”

Regardless of fans’ assumptions, many defended Mena’s happy single spirit, including one person who said, “She’s truly a happy divorcee.”

Another person said, “Not y’all bashing her for wanting to celebrate being free from what probably was the worst times of her life.”

Mena and Safaree’s relationship has been marred by controversy since the couple wed in October 2019. The former couple welcomed their first child, daughter, Safire Majesty, in 2020, after which they endured a year of back-and-forth divorce threats and bickering online. Not to mention, there have been numerous accusations and allegations of Safaree’s infidelity.

Mena had enough in May 2021 and filed for divorce while pregnant with their second child. A month later, she exposed Safaree online for partying in Jamaica while she was in NICU for ten days with their then newborn son, Legend.

Even after Mena apologized for damaging Sarfaree’s expensive shoe collection and other personal property, the two attempted to reconcile.

Mena and Safaree’s marital issues continued to play out on the second season of “Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition” that began airing last December. In the episode that aired Monday, Feb. 7, Safaree admitted to his faults and apologized to his wife for the hurt he caused, especially during pregnancy.

On their second wedding anniversary, Safaree takes accountability for his actions and apologizes to Erica.💔 #LHHFamReunion pic.twitter.com/bKaHocu3F5 — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) February 8, 2022

He said, “Divorce or not, I’m sorry for hurting you. I don’t want to hurt you. I don’t want to see you hurt. But I love you forever, that’s never going to change.”

At this time, details on the primary custody of Mena and Safaree’s children are unknown.