‘She Don’t Want No Parts of His Shenanigans’: Safaree Samuels’ Toddler Daughter Gets Slightly Frustrated as He Tries to Do This

Safaree Samuels just may be painting a good picture to his fans that he is a giddy first-time father. His most recent example came through a video he posted on Saturday, April 10, of him and his daughter going shopping for a life vest.

“Today’s episode of Maje & Daddy… life vest shopping for daddy’s new kayak 😂😂😂😂 @safiremajesty,” he wrote.

Safaree and his daughter Safire Majesty (Photo: @safaree/Instagram)

In the video, he has his 1-year-old daughter, Safire Majesty, standing up on a Prince ping pong table, as he tries to strap her life vest together. But Samuels was struggling with the straps because his daughter could not stand up properly. She only had socks on, and the socks made it difficult for her to stand up as she kept slipping on the table. Eventually, even Safire got frustrated and began to cry as she held on tightly to her father’s hoodie to keep from falling.

Samuels opted to lie his daughter on the table as a solution so she wouldn’t fall anymore, giving him access to quickly fasten the straps on the vest. Samuels’ wife, Erica Mena, could be heard in the background saying “What are you doing?” After he got the jacket on his daughter, he picked her up and put her on the floor. Mena, now talking to Safire, says, “Come here mama run. Come here mami; get away from him.” The toddler starts to walk over to her mother, but then stumbles and falls just before Samuels could catch her.

Fans could not help but laugh at Safire’s fed-up reaction toward her father. One person said, “He get on her last nerve 😂😂😂😂.” Someone else said, “Lmfaooo she don’t want no parts of this shenenagins 😂.”

In his caption, Samuels mentioned this video being an episode of his and his daughter’s ventures. The video comes a day after he mentioned the idea of creating a TV show about first-time fathers. On April 9, he shared the sweetest photo that captured him and his daughter hugging each other and smiling. The caption of the photo says, “I’m gonna make a TV show about 1st time fathers and how dumb we are 😩 would you watch it?? I would make it soooo funny!! I need that show ASAP.”

It’ll be interesting to see what Samuels’ and his daughter’s next experience will be.