‘I Thought This Was Erica’: Fans Are Stunned After Erica Dixon Shares Photo of Her 17-Year-Old Daughter

Erica Dixon’s daughter with Lil Scrappy turned 17-years-old on March 31, and fans were shocked by exactly how much the teen looks like her mother after the former “Love & Hip Hop” star shared her daughter’s picture on Instagram.

Emani Richardson looks all grown up in the Instagram photographs while wearing a plaid outfit styled by Ryan Christopher. The young beauty also wore makeup by Makeupbybarbee LLC and rocked hair by the Klass6 Hair Collection.

Emani Richardson strikes a birthday pose. @msericadixon/Instagram

Emani Richardson. @msericadixon/Instagram

The 37-year-old mom captioned the picture with a sweet message wishing her baby girl a happy birthday. The proud mom also noted her pride and love for Richardson in the Instagram post.

“On this day 17 years ago I delivered a beautiful healthy baby girl!!! You never cease to amaze me,” she wrote. “I love you and I pray today is filled with everything you could ever imagine. You deserve it! Thanks for being such a great kid and making motherhood a true joy. @official_emanii.”

Fans were surprised by how much Richardson resembles her mother now that she is all grown up. As a child, many fans saw Richardson as the spitting image of her 38-year-old father Lil Scrappy, whose born name is Darryl Raynard Richardson III. However, her birthday pictures have fans calling her and Dixon “twins.”

“My Goodness she looks like her mother,” wrote one Instagram user. “Dang! She looks just like you! [smiley heart emoji].” Another fan wrote, “That’s your twin! So beautiful!”

“Definitely your twin,” replied another fan. “Happy birthday beautiful enjoy your day.”

“She has grown into a beautiful lady she looks like her mom,” one fan responded. “Omy she is beautiful,” wrote another fan. “You can’t say she looks like her dad anymore. She’s beautiful in her own right. Happy Birthday young lady. [flower emojis].”

Richardson also commented on the post and wrote, “Thank you, Mommy.”

Happy Birthday, Emani!