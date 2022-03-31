‘Long Live the King Ermias Asghedom Hussle Man’: Lauren London Pays Tribute to Nipsey Hussle on the Third Anniversary of His Death 

Three years have passed since the late rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed on March 31, 2019, in front of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles at age 33. His passing impacted countless lives, as Nipsey served as a pillar in his community and a game changer in the music industry.

As fans mourn and celebrate his life, actress Lauren London, the five-year partner of Hussle, is penning a sweet tribute to her love on Instagram.

Lauren London pays tribute to the late great rapper Nipsey Hussle. (Photo: @laurenlondon/Instagram.)

“Loving you. Here, there, then, now, forever and after,” London began in the caption. “Long live the King Ermias Asghedom Hussle Man.”

London and Nip began dating in 2013, and share a 5-year-old son, Kross. In February 2019 nearly a month before Nip’s passing, GQ Magazine released a stunning editorial spread of the couple. The article was titled “California Love with Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London.”

Man, Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London really had the most beautiful GQ spread. Peace and love to Lauren and those beautiful kids pic.twitter.com/aoQpmVYVFc — Câmi Thomas (@CamiCruzThomas) April 1, 2019

Nearly a year after his murder, London accepted Nip’s first Grammy Award, a posthumous honor, for DJ Khaled‘s track “Higher” and Hussle’s “Racks in the Middle,” the latter of which marks the last single he released before death.

London previously stated that Kross and her 12-year-old son Cameron inspired her to go back to work. The 37-year-old returned to acting in 2021, with the Michael B. Jordan-assisted film, “Without Remorse,” — which began filming the same year Hussle passed.

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” the “ATL” star explained how she continues to pour into their son Kross about who his father is and was.

“It’s one of the reasons why I have Nip’s notes on my [left] arm and his portrait on my [right] arm. It’s not always for me. It’s for my son to always see his father,” said Lauren in April 2021. “You know, my son says every time he sees his mom, he sees his dad. Nip is very much alive in our household. He’s aware. He acts very much like his father.”