‘Where Is Waka … Mama Been Acting Up’: Fans React After Tammy Rivera Uploads This Twerking Video 

Tammy Rivera put her twerking abilities to the test as the entrepreneur attempted to participate in a new TikTok dance challenge called “Too Loud” on March 21.

The trend, inspired by Louie Ray’s track “Cash App,” showcases mainly women twerking to the song’s beat. In the Instagram post, Tammy, who appeared to be in her home with her daughter Charlie Rivera, rapped the lyrics to Ray’s song as she danced in the mirror.

Tammy Rivera uploads a new twerking video and fans are in tears over her daughter’s reaction. @charlesangelll/Instagram

The 35-year-old said while twerking, “Pull the tool out. Clap, clap, clap, pull the tool out.” Things were going well until Charlie walked out of the room. Upon viewing Charlie’s disapproval, Tammy responded, “No?” The teenager expressed how she felt by humming the word no.

The recording wraps with Tammy calling Charlie a hater. Alongside the post, the “Waka and Tammy” star mentioned in the caption how she enjoys irritating her daughter because Charlie is “easy to aggravate.” Tammy wrote, “I can’t help myself she so easy to aggravate.”

As fans viewed Tammy’s upload, many mentioned Charlie’s reaction in the comment section.

“She was thoroughly NOT impressed.”

“Tammy, Charlie said she not with your stuff lol.”

“One thing about daughters, they will humble you.”

“Charlie be so over you.”

“She said ma no @charliesangelll she wasn’t ready for you love ya bond.”



Among the remarks about Charlie’s reaction to her mother’s dancing, an Instagram user brought up Tammy’s estranged husband, Juaquin “Waka Flocka” Malphurs.

The main reason behind the individual’s comment was to point out Tammy’s recent behavior on social media. While asking for the rapper’s whereabouts, that person stated, “Where Waka at… Mama been acting up.”

Although the current status of Tammy and Waka’s relationship is unknown, it was reported by an alleged close source that the couple quietly separated in 2021. Tammy and Waka have been married since 2014.