‘Kids Will Tell You The Truth’: Kaavia James Left Fans In Tears After The Toddler Informed Gabrielle Union About Her Dental Hygiene

Gabrielle Union can always count on her daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade, to tell her exactly how it is. The actress’ latest video with her toddler left fans in tears on Wednesday, March 2, after Kaavia hilariously informed her mother of she had bad breath.

“It be your own kids,” wrote Union in the caption on Instagram. “@kaaviajames is something else.”

Gabrielle Union (L), Kaavia James Union Wade (M), Dwyane Wade (R) (Photo: @kaaviajames/Instagram.)

The video begins with the 3-year-old of Union and her husband, Dwyane Wade, blowing her breath in her mother’s face. Union then asked, “Is it ’cause my breath stinks?” With no hesitation, Kaavia proudly responded, “Yeah.”

Fans loved the adorable video, including Kaavia’s dad, and Union’s “Think Like A Man” co-stars Taraji P. Henson, Michael Ealy and Romany Malco.

“Kids will tell you the truth,” said one fan in the comments, while another said, “She said breath check, sis.” Another fan replied, “The nonchalant ‘yeah’ iced the cake.”

As many fawned over the honest toddler, a few Tia Mowry fans brought up her daughter, Kaavia’s BFF, Cairo. One said, “She’s so cute, and she also reminds me of @tiamowry daughter. Love them both.”

Kaavia James and 3-year-old Cairo often meet up for playdates. The two comical ladies are known on Instagram for their adorable faces and their shady behavior.

Cairo & Kaavia, the two shadiest babies have met up for a play date lol. I love it pic.twitter.com/dMLgDu8D9f — Auntie Depressant (@SincerelySiedah) February 28, 2021

Others brought up Kaavia’s online nickname, “Shady Baby.” Since Wade and Union welcomed Kaavia via surrogate in 2018, fans have been quick to point out her infamous unbothered or mean looks, including a side-eye when asked to share snacks.

One wrote, “That baby been reading folks since she was in the womb. She is not the one or the two.” Another said, “She off the hook man #shadybaby.”

Another fan said, “Baby girl is about to unleash all of the things she’s been wanting to say since she got here!!”

