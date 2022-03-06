‘She Deserves All Her Flowers’: Fans React After 50 Cent Proposes to Get Mo’Nique Back on Top

Rapper 50 Cent took to Instagram on March 4 to sing the praises of Oscar-winning actress and comedian Mo’Nique after seeing her perform. It also seems the producer may want to work with the actress.

He posted a picture of the actress on Instagram with a caption noting he’d seen Mo’Nique‘s comedy show over the weekend of the Super Bowl and said the comedian had him in stitches.

Rapper 50 Cent sings Mo’Nique’s praises. (Photo: @50cent/Instagram)

“I went to see @therealmoworldwide stand up show super bowl weekend. oh sh-t! [face-palm emoji] it was so good, she had my ass in a trance. you gotta go check her out the sh*t was [fire] @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi.”

Fans co-signed the idea and also gave Mo’Nique her well-deserved props.

50 Cent recently gave Mo’Nique her flowers. (Photos: Prince Williams/FilmMagic, Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

“Bring her on something [fire emojis],” wrote one Instagram fan. “You gotta put her in something,” wrote another.

“She deserves all her flowers,” said one fan. “Sooooo……what I’m hearing is that you need to call @therealmoworldwide to be in #Power nine hundred fifty-three, or whatever number we’re up to now [happy-face wink emojis]….. anybody else getting that from his post? It’s just me? Okay….[shrug emoji].”

The rapper also posted a hilarious clip of Mo’Nique starring in the Academy-Award-winning film “Precious” cut with a scene from his hit show, “Power” and a caption.

“I Gotta get @therealmoworldwide back in pocket,” he wrote. “We only suppose to cancel sh-t that ain’t good for the culture. we need you to WIN again now MONIQUE.”

50’s post comes on the heels of Mo’Nique’s recent interview sharing more details about her grievances with director Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey. For years the comedian claimed that she was blackballed after filming “Precious” and accused Perry of trying to paint her as “difficult.”

The “Power” producer also encouraged fans to check out Mo’Nique’s show. The comedian caught wind of 50 Cent’s video post and shared the clip on her Instagram account with a caption reading “Hey my sweet babies! LOL! Could y’all have imagined if this scene was real?? For the young brother @mc2fresh AWESOME! I LOVE US 4REAL!”

