‘Leave it Alone: 50 Cent Raises Eye-Brow at The Game Praising Kanye West Over Dr. Dre, Rapper Fires Back

It appears that 50 Cent needs some help recalling that series of events that led to The Game’s substantial amount of success after the Compton native claimed recent collaborator Kanye West did more for his “entire career” than the Grammy Award-winning producer Dr. Dre.

Although Fif is known for being outspoken on a multitude of pop culture and sometimes world events, The Game warned his former G-Unit boss that was a debate that best be spent seated after firing back at the New York native’s Twitter post.

NEW YORK – MARCH 9: (L-R) Rappers 50 Cent and The Game make an appearance at the Schomburg Center For Research in Black Culture to announce they will put their differences aside and make amends on March 9, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images

“Last time you did this with me, G-Unit clothing got put in a casket wit the entire group & you went into television, I like Power n sh-t….. leave it alone. I’m back outside,” the “Eazy” emcee said in answer to Fif’s online post that asked, “Hun, what happen here?”

The burning question stemmed from The Game’s recent remark in which the West Coast rapper said during the four-hour-long episode of “Drink Champs” that “Ye did more for me in 2 weeks than Dr. Dre did for my entire career.”

For those confused about Fif’s confusion, Dre famously executive produced the Game’s 2005 debut album “The Documentary” after he signed with Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment in 2003. The studio project appeared on numerous music critics’ and publications’ end-of-year albums lists.

Not only did it earn the now-42-year-old two nominations at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards, including Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group, for his single “Hate It or Love It,” seven years after its release the album was considered one of the classic albums in the last decade.

Critics online appeared to try and jog The Game’s memory about his notoriety, including one Twitter user who wrote, “Kinda strange. If it wasn’t for @50cent & Dre, The Game would perhaps never got the opportunity to be a global artist. And probably in return wouldn’t have got whatever Ye did for him in 2 weeks.” They added, “Some people come off so ungrateful for the opportunities people have given them.”

Another person echoed that sentiment, writing, “50 aint wrong, let’s be real….The Games first album is his best album and the only one worth mentioning. Dr Dre made The Game and we only know of The Game because of Dr. Dre. #respectthegame.”

