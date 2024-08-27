‘Chill Being Overly Aggressive’: Female Fan Speaks Out After Physical Encounter with 50 Cent’s Entourage Over a Photo Request

Music mogul 50 Cent, known for his immense global fan base and savvy business acumen, headlined this year’s “Earn Your Leisure” Invest Fest in Atlanta this past weekend, leveraging his popularity into both influence and financial gain.

During the event, the “Many Men” artist, ever the man of the people, took a casual stroll through the common area with his entourage.

As he walked, an excited female fan spotted him and cut through his entourage to eagerly request a photograph.

While his security and entourage seemed oblivious to her request, the G-Unit leader noticed and reached out to pull her in for a photo, an “US’ie.” His handlers, who did not see him and responded by pushing the lady, now are getting backlash from people on social media saying they behaved rudely.

Unfortunately, what could have been a special moment with a fan was abruptly interrupted when a member of his team forcefully pushed the fan away.

The fan could be heard saying, “He said, ‘OK.’ He said, ‘OK,’” before being pushed aside by a bald man twice her size.

The incident was captured on video and quickly circulated on social media, sparking a wave of reactions.

Thisis50 posted the video and fans chimed in.

“He took her picture when she slid in much respect,” one person wrote. Others peeped how gracious the artist was, saying, “50 let her get her Pic he pulled her.”

Another shifted their perspective, “50 cent was relax i love it but security wasnt playing.”

Some criticized the fan, labeling her as overzealous. One person said, “Y’all gotta chill being overly aggressive for a picture.”

Not everyone agreed, saying the security guard was out of order and should have shown a little bit of respect, “Yo them fans you pushed away pay you PLAYBOY dont be like that.”

When Hotfreestyle shared footage of the walk-through on its Instagram page, the fan, who goes by @GodsGreatApparel on Instagram, defended herself, explaining that she and others “were just fans who love his body of work.”

50 Cent stops to take a picture with a fan, despite his security pushing her away.

While some viewers commented on the fan’s enthusiasm, others pointed out the security guard’s aggressive response.

One user remarked, “The behind the back shove by security was legendary.”

The fan responded, “Was it?” and clarified, “Even after he grabbed my hand and pulled me in to take the pic.”

Another person joked, “50 like damn let me take this picture.. CHEESE,” to which the fan confirmed it was her in the video.

“Yes that’s me and it was more of a walk through they didn’t show the part where he pulled me in,” she explained. “Watch it on @investfestival I literally asked and he put his hand out and pulled me in .. I really love his body of work and took the moment to grab a photo.”

The interaction highlighted 50 Cent’s down-to-earth nature. The commenter then noted, “That’s amazing. I love that he smiled and didn’t have an attitude.”

Remembering the people who helped him achieve his success is crucial, which is probably why he took the picture with the fan despite his bodyguards’ opposition.