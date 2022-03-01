‘We Call That Sh-t Sneak-Dissing’: T.I. and Godfrey Hash It Out Over Comments Comedian Said About Rapper’s Stand-Up Efforts

After butting heads over the rapper’s new career path, T.I. and comedian Godfrey have cleared the air. As previously reported, Godfrey said he skipped out on T.I.’s stand-up routine during his headlining show in Atlanta during a recent episode of his “In Godfrey We Trust” podcast.

T.I. then responded “ExpediTiously” on Instagram Live, where he clapped back at the comedy vet for insulting his aspiring comedy career.

T.I. (L) and Godfrey (R). Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images, Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

To clear the air, Godfrey invited T.I. to join the “In Godfrey We Trust” podcast episode that aired Thursday, Feb. 24. The two admitted they had a pleasant exchange backstage at the comedy show, and Godfrey explained the source of his comments.

“What was said on my podcast was misconstrued as if I was downing [him]. I never downed him. I was just talking about the comedy culture,” said the “Soul Plane” actor. “I didn’t down T.I. I’m a fan of T.I. He’s a fantastic artist, plain and simple. I was just talking about that night as a comedian. That’s all I did.”

At the 4:25 mark, T.I. chimes in to explain what he felt took place. The “Trap Muzik” rapper said, “It wasn’t that I thought you were getting on me or anything. It was just … as a rapper; we call that s–t sneak-dissing. That’s how it came off as subliminal.”

He would have appreciated Godfrey critiquing his stand-up routine on his podcast instead of discussing what he did not see.

“If you wanted to know the path that brought me on stage that night, I think it would have been wise for us to have that discussion before you go speaking on things that you don’t even know about,” T.I. explained.

T.I. performed standup comedy last night in #ATL and spoke on relationships in #Atlanta 😅 pic.twitter.com/lU6fIYWzvJ — ATL Uncensored (@ATLUncensored) February 23, 2022

T.I. told Godfrey he was “flabbergasted” someone he viewed as a “giant in the comedy game” would speak dismissively about him in a “condescending tone.”

The nearly 20-minute episode ended with laughs, understanding, and Godfrey issuing another apology to assure T.I. he had no ill intentions in his remarks.

He said, “I’m telling you out of my mouth that it wasn’t a condescending thing because I respect you as an artist. I respect you and I’m a fan.”

