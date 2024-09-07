‘That’s What Happens When You’re Broke’: Dame Dash Reveals Shocking Reason His Teeth Went Flying In Viral Clip as 50 Cent Delivers Savage Response

50 Cent remains hip-hop’s king of petty as he joins in on laughing at Dame Dash’s dental mishap. The Roc-a-Fella Records co-founder floored Instagram Live viewers when his custom blinged-out grill fell from his mouth for all to see on Sept. 5.

Fans knew it would not take long for the G-Unit rapper to get ahold of the footage and make a mockery of the former music executive. Especially given the fact that 50 Cent recently rehashed how Dame proved himself to be a hater.

In his “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” interview, he recalled, “The only person that pointed out a million dollars was no money was Damon Dash, and he has no money now,” said 50 about his industry contemporary’s comments about his first music contract. “How you gonna say that’s no money?” he asked.

While on Live, Dash seemed to address the slight when asked if he would entertain joining forces with 50 Cent for a film or television project. In short, he said, “I’m never mad at generals linking up. I wouldn’t’ve even acknowledged him if I didn’t think he was worthy [of being] an opponent. A lot of n—gas talk s—t, I don’t even acknowledge it, but 50 Cent, oh yeah, let’s go.”

The two men are currently in a standoff, instigated by Dame, to see who will release an app for their media networks first. A deal for 50 Cent Action, an ad-free channel, was inked with Lionsgate in August. Dame is the founder of the self-funded American Nu Network.

Moments later, as he took a sip of orange juice, his grill fell out of his mouth. Dame tried to obstruct viewers from seeing the aftermath as he pointed the camera away from his face before eventually handing the phone to a woman who was standing nearby. In the back, he was briefly observed seemingly trying to place the flashy accessory back in place.

The “Power” franchise co-creator swiftly spliced together a video of Dame and rappers Hurricane Chris and Desiigner, who dared to speak out against him in a laugh-inducing video. In between the clips, he flipped through the pages of his new book, a novel titled “The Accomplice.” Though other artists were highlighted, 50 Cent made certain to give Dame special attention in the caption.

“Wow ya man teeth fell out his mouth LOL. what a week all roads lead to Shreveport let’s work. LMAO,” he wrote. In the comments, a follower wrote, “They do it to themselves alllll the time. Never fails.”

50 Cent followed with another video poking fun at Dame, captioning it, “I don’t know why things are the way they are but lately every time somebody try some dumb sh—!”

Dame even joined in on the mockery when he reshared an edit of the incident, writing, “My diamond grills popped out because that’s what happens when you’re broke.”

Eventually, Dame Dash offered an explanation for what appeared to be his teeth (or grill) flying out of his mouth.

“First of all, sh—ts is not dentures; these are my grills,” the former Roc-A-Fella boss said while pointing to the diamond grill covering his top row of teeth. He went on to explain that he has had dental implants for 20 years and is in need of the required oral surgery to get them replaced.

Dame, who admittedly is overdue for the procedure, then demonstrates on camera how easily his implants come out by removing them along with his diamond grill. Despite the entire world laughing at him, Dame is taking it all in stride.

“You know, I thought it was hilarious. I didn’t try to edit it. I think it’s good for jokes and sh—,” he said before reiterating that he does not wear dentures.

A reaction to the “teeth falling out ya mouth” post read, “If ‘lying through his teeth’ was a person.” Someone else wrote, “The panic after shows it wasn’t a grill.” While a third comment read, “The grill too heavy on the dentures.. Need more adhesive unc lol.”

Current speculation about Dame’s money well drying up as a cause of this seemingly missing top row of teeth is part of a more prominent discussion.

Earlier this year, he was ordered to sell his 1/3 share of Roc-a-Fella; the other two-thirds are equally split between co-founders Jay-Z and Kareem “Biggs” Burke to recoup costs in a separate lawsuit. He hopes to get an offer that surpasses $10 million.