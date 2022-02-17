‘Everyone’s Mad at Me S–t’: Monique Reveals Tyler Perry Will Meet with Her, Without Her Husband, If She Apologizes to Him and Oprah

Comedian Mo’Nique joined FOX Soul’s new show “Turnt Out with TS Madison,” where she opened up about her history with Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey.

The actress did not hold back while sharing how her relationship with the industry heavyweights went downhill.

“Everyone’s mad at me s–t,” Mo’Nique told TS Madison about the two people she claims cost her fame and fortune for years.

Comedian and Academy Award-winning actress Mo’Nique (Photo: @therealmoworldwide/Instagram.)

The drama began after Perry and Oprah became executive producers of Lee Daniels‘ independent film, “Precious,” in which Mo’Nique starred. For her role as Precious’ abusive mother, May, Mo’Nique said her contract stated she would receive $50,000 and five percent of the film. She said the problem began when she chose her family over helping to promote the film, adding that Oprah offered to send her a private jet.

“My priorities wasn’t that. I’ve already done my part,” said the Academy Award-winning actress, claiming that she was being told to do things she was not “contractually obligated to do.”

She also took issue with Oprah, whom she said “stayed quiet and said nothing,” after reports that Mo’Nique was “difficult” to work with. She alleged, “Tyler has actually told another director named David Talbert how difficult it was to work with.

“Well, Tyler Perry you’ve never worked with me. We never worked together,” she continued. “When we did ‘Precious,’ [he] came on after we said ‘Cut; that’s a wrap and it’s over.’ “

She reportedly recorded Perry in a phone conversation, where he admitted, “What I did to you was wrong.” She said Al Sharpton, Kevin Hart and others heard the recorded tape and contacted Perry, who allegedly said, “I don’t want to revisit that.”

Recently, she said another mutual friend reached out to Perry and again Perry did not want to ”revisit” the conversation.



“Then he calls back and says I will meet with Mo’Nique but not with her husband and then she had to apologize to me and Oprah Winfrey for saying we had anything to do with ruining her career. Now that was recent.”

Toward the end of the interview, Mo’Nique looked into the camera and said, “Oftentimes when it comes to a Black woman speaking up and speaking out, it goes unheard until she dies. Then, once she dies, then we go back and say, ‘Well she was right, and let’s make a movie about it.’ “

The Tyler Perry-Oprah drama came after Mo’Nique announced a lawsuit against Netflix, which offered her $500,000 to do a comedy special. Meanwhile, a white comedian, Amy Schumer, was paid $13 million for a special.

Mo’Nique said she’s still “in the midst” of the lawsuit, adding, “I had to stand up and speak out unapologetically and fearlessly. I had to take that position and that stand so for the little girl coming behind she wont have to go through the same fight.”

Mo’Nique began her career as a stand-up comedian on “Comicview” and in “The Queens of Comedy” — the classic “The Kings of Comedy” spinoff. Then, she took on the role of Nikki Parker in the hit television series “The Parkers.”

