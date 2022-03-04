‘This Why Bro Been Having 40 Point Games’: Fans React After Karl-Anthony Towns Shares What Jordyn Woods Places In His Backpack

Karl-Anthony Towns had fans gushing over his relationship with Jordyn Woods on March 3, after the Minnesota Timberwolves center revealed a kind act by Woods while Towns is away working.

Towns and Woods began dating in 2020, and became Instagram official in September of that year after the model shared a photo of the pair hanging out at the beach.

Karl-Anthony Towns reveals that his girlfriend Jordyn Woods placed a photo booth image of the couple in his bag while he was away working.P hoto:@karltowns/Instagram

In the Instagram upload, Towns posted a photo booth image of the couple while at an undisclosed location. The pic included snapshots of Towns and Woods doing a series of poses. In one photo, the pair was seen getting affectionate by sharing a kiss.

Towns expressed how he felt about Woods in the caption by writing a heart emoji. Following Towns’ upload, Woods disclosed in the comments section that she snuck the pic in his backpack. She said, “My heart, I snuck this in his backpack, and he finally found it”

Woods later reiterated similar sentiments on her respective account after reposting the image on her Instagram story. As Towns’ upload began circulating online, many voiced their opinion on the pair’s relationship. Several individuals stated how cute the couple is.

At the same time, some claimed that Towns and Woods’ union has positively affected his career, with the basketball player scoring 40 points in a January game and recently becoming an all-star.

“This why bro been having 40 point games.”

“She made bro an All-Star.”

“They’re so cute.”

Jordyn Woods reposted the image her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns shared on his respective Instagram account. Photo:@jordynwoods/Instagram

“Y’all are adorable together.”

“Y’all cute.”

Among the remarks regarding Towns and Woods’ relationship, others mentioned how happy they were for the couple. One wrote, “Happy for the both of them. God knew they needed each other.” Another said, “So happy for them they deserve each other.”

A third Instagram user stated, “My heart gets happier when I see them. Bless them.”

