‘She Don’t Play’: Tia Mowry and Gabrielle Union’s Playdate with Their Daughters Leaves Fans Cracking Up After Kaavia James Shades Cairo

Tia Mowry and Gabrielle Union‘s playdate for their 2-year-old daughters Kaavia James Union Wade and Cairo Hardrict on April 19 had fans tearing up after Kaavia refused Cairo’s assistance with her backpack. In the clip, initially shared by Mowry on her Instagram page, followers saw the two toddlers meet in front of a door as Cairo tried to zip up Kaavia’s pink backpack.

Kaavia gave Cairo shady looks as she spun around in a circle trying to figure out what was going on. The video then transitions to the girls writing on chalkboards as they stood on their tiptoes while the BFF Girls’ rendition of Cyndi Lauper’s 1983 hit “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” blares in the background.

Kaavia James Union Wade had fans cracking up over her quizzical facial expressions after Cairo Hardrict tried zipping up her backpack during their playdate. (Photo: @tiamowry/Instagram)

Mowry captioned the Instagram Reel (a 15-second multi-clip video) while thanking Union and her husband Dwyane Wade for the “best time”: “Another #playdate in the books! These two @kaaviajames and #cairo have the best time together. #girlsreally do have #fun Thanks @dwyanewade and @gabunion🌸🌼💐🌷🌺.”

Union commented, “I love them together ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Many people couldn’t get over Kaavia’s shady gesture toward Cairo. One even pointed out how the Shady Baby trusts no one.

“Cairo really wanted to close that zipper…that part was so funny 😂.”

“Cairo was trying zip up her bag and Kaavia was like 👀😂.”

“The way she don’t play about her backpack!😩😍😍 lmao wait till she gets a BIRKIN.”

“❤️❤️❤️❤️ Cairo wanted to help Kaavia zip up her bag, but Kaavia kept turning,😂😂 I love them, adorable duo❤️❤️❤️.”

“@kaaviajames trust nobody. Lol she like why you walking up on me! Poor Cairo is like girl in just tryna close your bag…. chill 😂😂😂😂.”

Cairo Hardrict (left) and Kaavia James Union Wade (right). @tiamowry/Instagram

While most followers mentioned Kaavia’s facial expression when Cairo came close to her backpack in the comment section, several others talked about how cute the toddlers’ connection is. One wrote, “The cuteness of it all!!😍😍.”

Another said this is the beginning of a lifetime bond. “This is so cute ❤️ early #sisterhood ✨.”

One Instagram user brought up how Cairo and Kaavia studied each other’s vibe at the beginning of the video before they played together. “This is so cute! The way they’re sussing each other out at the beginning 😂 such cutie pies!! 😍😍.”

The toddlers’ first playdate occurred in late February after fans suggested the two hang out when Mowry shared a throwback picture of Cairo refusing to smile. Union, who first shared a video of the two tots riding in a toy car, captioned the post: “The playdate we’ve all been waiting for When @kaaviajames met Cairo!!! Bringing the girls together was magic and pure sweetness and comedy! @tiamowry @[email protected] #BlackGirlMagic.”

Mowry followed suit by posting an Instagram Reel of the toddlers’ first meeting. The recording shows the 2-year-olds hugging each other before running off to play. The “Family Reunion” star claimed the get-together with Kaavia made Cairo’s day when she wrote, “Let the #fun begin! @kaaviajames and #cairo had an epic #playdate for the books! Thanks, @gabunion for making #cairos day!”