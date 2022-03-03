‘Not EVERYBODY IS ABLE’: Tami Roman Sets Fans Afire with New Hair Color and Her Ageless Beauty

Tami Roman recently posed in a photo that she posted to her Instagram account with pink braids, and now her fan base is going wild!

The “Truth Be Told” actress has been an exceptional model of ageless beauty. She is quite open about her past and her life has made it into the tabloids, complete with her hardships. It’s clear that she is vulnerable with her fans and followers, and they love her for it.

@tamiroman/ Instagram

Just this week on Instagram, Roman posted a photo of herself with a new ’do-pink braids and a smoldering half smile-half stare. She wrote, “Them: She always got that blonde wig on…Me: @cechicbysandra send me a 🔥 braid unit.”

There was nothing but positive feedback to see from Roman’s fans on social media. @cmbradley6 commented on her new locks post, “You are pretty in any color because you are a queen and don’t forget it🔥” Other comments included heart and fire emojis with words of encouragement.

Another user, @blackqueenka920, wrote, “You can do any and all hair colors, not EVERYBODY IS ABLE!!!!! 🔥🔥”

Another, earlier post in addition to the pink hair share post, was a close-up of Roman’s face. This time with blond hair and a slight smile on her face. Roman wrote, “‘Establish the average to always bat a thousand’ ~ Benny the Butcher, Unit @edmundbossmanhair, Brows @beauty_by_noureen”

Fans’ responses were congratulatory and full of admiration for Roman. Some of the responses were: “You’re so pretty,” “Ooooh love the lip color,” and “obsessed with this.” Just to mention a few. They all were interspersed with heart emojis and encouraging, complimentary words.

Roman has been open in the past about her eating disorder and her struggle trying to overcome it.

“The Basketball Wives” star said, “I suffer from body [dysmorphic] disorder, and I’ve been since I was 13 years old. A lot of people don’t know it’s either hereditary or genetic or comes from a negative experience, where your self-image has been annihilated.”

It’s brave, honest and admirable to see her be so open with her fan base with this type of deeply personal information.

