‘He Was Ready to Risk it All’: Michael Jordan and Mary J. Blige Have People Talking After This Embrace

Viral footage from the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 20, has people talking about Michael Jordan and Mary J. Blige. First, the NBA legend and the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul were spotted posing in a photo with Vanessa Bryant, where fans noticed Jordan’s hand wandering below the waistline.

The video sees Jordan giving her a big hug. Fans on social media noticed the married basketball legend giving Blige a pat on the butt.

Vanessa Bryant (L), NBA legend Michael Jordan and singer Mary J. Blige posed for a photo at the NBA All-Star Game On Sunday, Feb. 20. (Photo: @therealmaryjblige/Instagram.)

“Not MJ giving the other MJ a lil pat pat near the clappas.”

“That lil’ pat confirms auntie ain’t the only one saying ‘Good Morning, Gorgeous’ when she wakes up.”

“He was tryna feel on Auntie clappas. I [don’t] blame him.”

“Chile he was touchy-feely on everybody.”

“Mary said “I can love you….better than she can.”

“The MJs was all showing out last night.”

MJ was WILDIN last night 😭

pic.twitter.com/WBtnlygSuI — Guru (@DrGuru_) February 22, 2022

Michael Jordan has been married to his wife, model Yvette Prieto, since the couple eloped in 2013. Meanwhile, Mary J. Blige was ordered to pay alimony following her divorce from her ex-husband, Kendu Isaacs. Yet, their history goes back to 1999, when Jordan appeared in the Blige’s “Give Me You Video.”

Some felt the handsy gesture was no big deal since the “No More Drama” singer shared their photo on her Instagram. One person said, “They probably been cool for years,” while another accused Jordan of being “drunk last night.”

One person suggested Jordan’s hand placement was intentional, adding, “because he knew that wasn’t her back.” Another said, “Nah, he innocent.”

Others began to compliment Jordan and Blige on how good they would look together as a couple.

“Now that would be a nice couple.”

“MJ x MJ. I’m here for it.”

And for jokes, fans brought up Mary J. Blige’s gun-toting character Monet Tejada, who is married to Lorenzo Tejada on Starz’s “Power Book II: Ghost.”

“Monet having a year.”

“Lorenzo finna bring all the smoke.”

“Nae Nae, you better chill before Lorenzo sees this and wants to off MJ.”

