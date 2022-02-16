‘COME THROUGH TAAAAAY!’: Tamar Braxton Shows Off Shaved Head In New Photo

Tamar Braxton fans are gushing over a new photo of the singer’s shaved head that was shared on Instagram Wednesday, Feb. 16. The mother and reality star can be seen smiling while wearing a full face of makeup with her hair cut into a low-cut fade, In the caption, she wrote, “U don’t like it…u not it,” with a laughing emoji.

Fans in Braxton’s comments were drooling over the photo, including actor Michael Beach, who wrote, “You went for it! It’s very sexy.”

Tamar Braxton shows off shaved head in a new photo. (Photo: @tamarbraxton.)

Fellow actress Serayah and former “Love & Hip Hop” stars, Sierra Gates and Althea Heart also complimented the 44-year-old’s photo with a number of heart-eye emojis in the comments.

Braxton’s hair transformation also has become an inspiration to many, including one who wrote, “I’m considering shaving my hair too! So liberating.”

Another individual wrote, “Gorgeous. You are looking so beautiful in that low-cut style.” Others added messages like “So gorgeous. You will never age” and “Love your hair sis.”

This is not the first time Braxton rocked a super low-cut hairstyle. In 2018, the reality TV star chopped off her hair to embrace the feeling of being “finally free” following her divorce from Vince Herbert. The pair share an 8-year-old son, Logan.

Yet, it wasn’t until 2020, that the host of “To Catch a Beautician” came clean about the real reason behind why she did the big chop. She also recalled fans who “ripped me to shreds about not having any edges.

“Honestly, I was so tired of the world telling me that I was only beautiful with wigs, weaves, and etc….” she explained. “NOW DON’T GET IT TWISTED I LOVE A WEAVE OR WIG but you should love yourself without it also.”

