‘Check on Angela’: Romeo Miller Posts Photos with New Boo, Fans Bring Up Alleged Ex-Flame Angela Simmons

Romeo Miller stunned his fans on Friday by announcing he was officially off the market after uploading a stream of photos with his new girlfriend, Drew Sangster.

The “Growing Up Hip Hop” cast member captioned the Nov. 27 post, “Thankful I accepted that Thanksgiving invite, I could get used to this @drewsangster. Yesterday was a good day. 🙏🏾😎✈️. #cuffingseason,” after the duo celebrated the holiday together. No other information about how the couple met and how long they’ve been dating has been disclosed. Many fans sent “The Mix” co-host well-wishes while also throwing shade at his past alleged romance with his “GUHH” cast mate Angela Simmons.

Romeo Miller and girlfriend Drew Sangster. (Photo: @romeomiller/Instagram)

“About time lol..good for you 😍🙌🏽.”

“Bout time cuz the obsession with Ang was cringe af.”

“Check on Angela.”

“This made me smile 😊 we are all rooting for you!!”

“Good so he could finally leave Angela alone.”

“I’m happy for him. Based on what he was looking for, Angela wouldn’t have been a good fit for him. She’s beautiful and I hope they’re happy together 💕.”

(Photo: @romeomiller/Instagram)

Although fans witnessed the apparent bond between Romeo and Angela in “GUHH” over the years, the two never made it official. The former friends — who entertained the idea of taking the next step in their relationship in 2018 — began feuding after the mother of one claimed the rapper wasn’t there for her following the violent death of Sutton Tennyson, Angela’s ex-fiancé and her 4-year-old son’s father.

She said during a 2019 interview with “The Breakfast Club,” “After everything happened with me and my child’s father and what happened with my son, he was like, ‘I’m going to be there for you,’ and he said this on TV.” The shoe designer also added, “If you say that — and I don’t care if we’re filming or not — really mean that, because that really means a lot to me, especially with what I have on my plate. And to me, he didn’t step up at all. I don’t expect nobody to do nothing for me; that’s fine, but he didn’t step up.”

A month later, in December, the “My Baby” rapper addressed the status of their relationship on social media. The 31-year-old said the pair “haven’t been close in years, and [he] refused to live a lie on TV.”