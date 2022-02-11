‘Lauren London Will Forever be That Girl’: Lauren London’s Fans Race to Her Defense After Twitter Troll Fat-Shames Her

Fans of Lauren London have come to the defense of the actress after Twitter trolls tried to fat-shame her on social media.

Twitter trolls attacked the actress after seeing footage of her in her new film “You People,” also starring Eddie Murphy, Nia Long and Jonah Hill. The film is directed by Kenya Barris.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 07: Actress Lauren London arrives at the premiere of Lionsgate’s “The Perfect Match” at ArcLight Hollywood on March 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

London’s new film is a Netflix comedy about an interracial couple visiting each other’s families. A trailer recently dropped with the Netflix movie lineup that included clips from “You People,” and after Twitter trolls insulted the actress, many came to her defense and noted her beauty.

“Yesterday, ONE man called Lauren London fat then she started trending because thousands of people attacked him. Now people are posting her but mentioning her weight (still in defense of her). Imagine if y’all just ignored that nigga & celebrated the fact that she’s acting again?”

Talk2Pops also shared photographs from the film on Twitter with a caption reading, “Lauren London & Jonah Hill star as a newly married couple meeting each other family starring Nia Long, Eddie Murphy & more.”

Fans did not tolerate any negativity concerning London and reminded folks that she is living with tragedy yet is still functioning in the world. “Lauren London is fine as hell at any weight and the fact that she is still out here working after experiencing the tragedy she did is beautiful,” wrote one fan.

Oloni Baby clapped back and said London would always be that girl. She also said the people commenting probably sleep with a mattress on the floor. “Lauren London will forever be that girl. And it be the people with mattresses on the floor commenting on her body.”

“Lauren London been fine, is fine, and forever gon be fine.”

Fans didn’t appreciate people trying to fat-shame London as she grieves for rapper Nipsey Hussle. Hussle was murdered in Los Angeles in front of his clothing store nearly three years ago.

“Me coming on Twitter seeing people fat shaming Lauren London.”

London and Hussle were a couple at the time of his death and share a 6-year-old son, Kross Asghedom. Picking on the actress prompted strong reactions from other Twitter fans.

One fan noted London could have gained weight for the role, and chastised those for their Twitter trolling. She also aptly noted that at any weight, the actress is beautiful.

“You People” will debut on Netflix in 2022, and also stars Deon Cole, David Duchovny, Louis-Dreyfus, Molly Gordon, La La Anthony, Travis Bennett, Andrea Savage and Rhea Perlman.

