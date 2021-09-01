‘Already?’: Lauren London Celebrates Her Younger Son’s Fifth Birthday, Fans are Stunned By How Much He’s Grown

Lauren London commemorated her youngest son Kross Ermias Asghedom‘s birthday on Aug. 31 by penning a special message to her “lighthouse.”

London, who welcomed Asghedom into the world back in 2016 with her longtime love Nipsey Hussle, wrote alongside a photo of the 5-year-old, “Kross The Boss! 🏁My baby is 5. My Lighthouse, My Strength, Love 💙 BabyHussle.”

Lauren London celebrates her youngest son Kross Ermias Asghedom’s happy birthday by sharing a loving post including the 5-year-old. @laurenlondon/Instagram

Asghedom’s last appearance on the actress’s Instagram page was in May after London shared a post with her two sons, Kameron Carter, 11, shared with rapper Lil Wanye — and “Kross the Boss” in honor of Mother’s Day. As people began to view the “ATL” star’s latest upload , many pointed out how much the preschooler has grown. A couple even expressed how they remembered Asghedom being just 2 years old.

“Time ain’t real at this point. He was just 2.”

“Awww happy birthday he’s growing up he was just 2-years-old ❤️😍.”

“Already? Happy birthday Kross the boss. I hope on day you know what a wise man your dad was 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 💙🏁.”

“5 ?? omg.”

“Celebrity Kids Grow Up Really Fast 😭💕.”

Lauren London (right) gave fans a first look at the face of her youngest son Kross Ermias Asghedom (with pacifier) back in 2019 following the death of her longtime love Nipsey Hussle (left), who was Asghedom’s father. @laurenlondon/Instagram

While a handful of fans brought up the toddler’s age, other’s mentioned how Asghedom resembled his late father. One wrote, “That head tilt….😢 Nip spirit all up in em!!” Another said, “Baby look just like his daddy 💙.”

London first gave fans a first look at Asghedom back in 2019 when he was just 2. The star shared a stream of private photos as she mourned the loss of her beloved partner Nipsey Hussle. Hussle died on March 31, 2019, after he was shot and killed in front of his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles in an incident that left local man Eric R. Holder charged with murder

In the caption, London wrote how “completely lost” she was without her “soul,” days following Hussle’s tragic passing. She said, “I am completely lost. I’ve lost my best friend. My sanctuary.My protector. My soul….I’m lost without you. We are lost without you babe. I have no words.”