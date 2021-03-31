Lauren London Pens Tribute to Nipsey Hussle on the Two-Year Anniversary of His Death: ‘I Love You Eternally’

March 31 marks the second anniversary of the day Nipsey Hussle was gunned down in front of his Marathon clothing store in south Los Angeles.

In remembrance of him, Lauren London, who is the mother of the late rapper’s son and was his girlfriend, penned a touching message about him on Instagram. Under a close-up photo of him, London wrote, “The Day Of Ermias’ transition changed the course of my life forever. 2 years, and it feels like yesterday and eternity all at the same time. Grief and Healing have been constant companions on this journey. In Honor of His life and demonstration… May all of Heaven exalt Your name for all You did on Earth and beyond. Brave and Beloved Soul, Ermias. You are missed deeply. You are loved immensely. You will forever be. I love you eternally. Your Boogie💙.”

Lauren London pens message to Nispey Hussle on the two-year anniversary of his death (Photo: @laurenlondon/Instagram)

On the day of his untimely death, Hussle was at his clothing store when Eric R. Holder, a person he knew from his childhood, stopped by. Some words were exchanged between the two L.A. natives, and Hussle reportedly informed Holder that his reputation was not looking too good, as the word on the street was Holder was a snitch. According to police and witnesses, that is when Holder went to a vehicle, retrieved his gun, and returned to the store to fire multiple gunshots and kill the 33-year-old Hussle. Holder is now being held on a $6.5 million bond, which he asked last week to be reduced.

Since the tragic incident, London has continued to rep her late boyfriend on social media and vowed to fulfill Hussle’s legacy by making sure “The Marathon Continues,” which is not only the name of Hussle’s 2011 mixtape but also the name of his movement for creating change in his community. Her first move in continuing his legacy was by partnering with the design company Puma, which Hussle was partnered with before his passing, to create her “Forever Stronger” campaign.

Last year London sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith on “Red Table Talk” to discuss gun violence and how she’s doing since Hussle’s death. She shared that one thing that helps her get through the hurt of losing her partner is her relationship with God.

She said, “For me, what’s really been important is connecting with God. And that’s been a struggle, because something horrible happened in your eye, and you’re like, ‘How God?’” The “ATL” actress added, “It’s not easy. I don’t always wake up on the enlightened side of the bed. And the days I don’t, I let myself, ’cause I’m human. I’m not always gonna feel so, ‘I’m gonna be OK.’ I don’t, and that’s OK too.”