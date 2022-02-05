‘Lori Come Get Ya Mama’: Marjorie Harvey Leaves Fans Marveling Over Her Latest Look

Marjorie Harvey left fans fawning over her latest look on Feb. 3 after sharing a 3-for-1 upload of her getaway trip to Aspen, Colorado.

In the Instagram post, Harvey, who appeared to enjoy the outdoor scenery, was posing for the camera as she rocked her winter attire. The look included an all-black ensemble completed with a striped cardigan sweater, brown furry boots, and a brown customized cowboy hat.

Marjorie Harvey stuns fan with her winter attire as she traveled to Colorado. @marjorie_harvey/Instagram

In addition to what fans deemed were “breathtaking” images, the 57-year-old kept it relatively simple in the caption by only sharing emojis. It included a snowflake and a face with a cowboy hat emoji.

As fans began to view Harvey’s upload, many flooded her comments section with compliments. An individual went as far as to ask the star’s daughter Lori Harvey to come get her mother because of the constant fashionable posts she’s been uploading on her page.

“Hurt ‘em Auntie!!! Hurt ‘em bad!!!”

“You be eating the girls up!!!”

“Lori, come get ya mama! She snapping again!!”

“You are just simply one beautiful lady hands down and thanks for sharing the beautiful scenery… Just breathtaking.”

“I really can’t stand Marjorie! She is so freaking flyy!”

Marjorie Harvey. (Photo: @marjorie_harvey/Instagram)

Among the praise, others claimed they briefly mistaken Harvey for singer Mary J. Blige because of her get-up. One wrote, “That’s that Mary J. Blige look. I thought it was Mary J. Blige until I looked closer and saw her name. Looking good.”

Another said, “For a minute, I thought I was looking at Mary J. Blige.”

This post comes a week after Harvey shared an upload showcasing her toned physique while modeling a bikini and a sheer black cover-up. Harvey’s posted images occurred during an ongoing celebration of her husband Steve Harvey’s 65th birthday as she and her family took a trip to an undisclosed location.

