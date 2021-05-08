‘Did Y’all Catch That’: ‘RHOA’ Fans Crack Up Over Phaedra Parks’ Shady Response to Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams’ Rekindled Friendship

Phaedra Parks‘ anticipated appearance during the special episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on May 6 was anything but dull as the proclaimed “Queen of Shade” reacted to Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss’ rekindled friendship following the “sex dungeon” allegations from several years ago.

Parks told “WWHL” host Andy Cohen when asked if she was surprised by the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars’ reunion, “Not at all, I mean not at all. I mean, anything can happen on Bravo. Everybody knows that.” Williams and Burruss’ friendship went awry after Parks spread rumors about Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker allegedly wanting to “drug and rape” Williams in their alleged sex dungeon. The allegation ultimately ended with Parks being fired from “RHOA” in 2017.

Phaedra Parks (right) shares her thoughts to Andy Cohen (left) about Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss rekindling their friendship, as well as attempting to make amends with Kandi. (Photo: @bravowwhl/Twitter screenshot)

Also, in the interview, the mother of two addressed the question of whether she and Burruss would ever patch things up. Parks responded that it wouldn’t be impossible if they were both willing to make amends. She said, “We’re both two very strong, powerful black women. You know as a mom — we’re both moms — I teach my kids that they can resolve anything, and so I will never say no. Resolution is possible in every scenario.”

Despite Parks’ revelation on “WWHL” many fans expressed that although it seems like the “Southern Belle” has matured since the allegations, they don’t expect to see Burruss and her ever being friends again. One Instagram user pointed out they didn’t see any friendship on the horizon for the two women because of all the flak they see Williams getting from Burruss in the show even after forgiving her for the “dungeon claims.”

“With all the grief and low-key hate that @kandi is STILL giving @porsha4real I wouldn’t want Phaedra to go through that. She will never forgive her and Phaedra shouldn’t kiss her ass for her too.”

“We all know Kandi wouldn’t forgive Phaedra for the sake of a storyline and keeping a peach. She’s profited off the dungeon thing that’s why she really let it go with Porsha.”

“I don’t completely agree with what Phaedra did to Kandi. But, Kandi has gone around making money off the rumor. Let’s own our behavior, apologize, and move on at this point.”

Others mentioned Parks’ shady response to Burruss and Williams’ renewed relationship.

““Anything can happen on bravo” catch it 🤣🤣🤣”

“Did y’all catch that tea “ anything can happen on bravo” “

Burruss and Williams’ friendship became a topic of conversation yet again last month after the Xscape singer disclosed her relationship with the “Dish Nation” co-host was at a standstill stemming from the “drug and rape” allegations. Burruss said on the “Access Hollywood” “Housewives Nightcap” while promoting the “RHOA” season 13 reunion special, “I feel like it’s a constant we’re cool, then we go into this place of weirdness sometimes and then go back to we’re cool, I guess.”

She added, “Honestly, I feel like we had a lot to disrupt our friendship. And for me, I can’t speak for her, it was a lot to get past. Now that we have gotten, for the most part, past the things from the past, let’s just say we are a work in progress. And I feel like we both have put effort and tried to mend the fence and move forward. I don’t know if the trust is going to ever be the same or anything like that.”