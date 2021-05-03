‘LONG LIVE THE QUEEN OF SHADE’: ‘WWHL’ Teaser with Phaedra Parks Has Fans Begging Andy Cohen to Bring Her Back to ‘RHOA’

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans urged Housewives executive producer and “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen to bring back former star Phaedra Parks to the franchise after he shared a teaser to a “WWHL” special episode featuring Parks on May 2. The self-styled “Southern belle” is set to make her return to the small screen later this week alongside other former Housewives during the special titled “Bravo’s Blast from the Past: Real Housewives.”

Cohen uploaded the clip on the show’s official Twitter page with the caption, “Here’s a sneak peek of #RHOA alum @PhaedraParks on #WWHL!” In the video, the host announces the week-long special event “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: A-MAY-Zing Bravo Party Week,” which is slated to include several surprises and numerous guest appearances from current and past Bravo celebrities.

“RHOA” fans beg Andy Cohen to bring back Phaedra Parks after he teases a new “Watch What Happens Live” special episode featuring the attorney. Photo:@bravowwhl/Twitter Screenshot

Cohen kept fans at the edge of their seats when he shared a sneak peek of Parks’ interview — set to air on May 6 — asking the attorney, “Phaedra, do you think there’s any possibility of you and Kandi [Burruss] ever making amends.” Before Parks could answer the million-dollar question the screen turns black, leaving many viewers wanting more.

Parks was fired from “RHOA” in 2017 after spreading rumors about Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker‘s sex life. The star claimed the couple wanted to “drug and rape” Porsha Williams in their alleged sex dungeon.

Despite the controversy, many people acknowledged Parks’ memorable presence on “RHOA” and begged Cohen for her return following a lackluster season 13, even if it meant pushing Burruss and other cast members aside. The Xscape singer has previously said if Parks were to return to the Atlanta franchise she would voluntarily give up her peach.

“WOW There’s a reason #RHOA hasn’t been great in years and that’s cause @PhaedraParks isn’t in it,” exclaimed one social media user. ‘Humour, drama, shade, every storyline was memorable This small clip has been more intriguing and entertaining than Kandi’s contribution to the show the past 4 seasons.”

“BRING PHAEDRA PARKS BACK to #RHOA. #WWHL,” another virtually shouted.

“Yes!! We need @PhaedraParks back!! Phaedra is good tv. It’s time for Kandi and that horrible LaToya to go.”

“LONG LIVE THE QUEEN OF SHADE.”

Last month, it was announced that Parks would be making her long-awaited return to Bravo alongside fellow Housewives Jacqueline Laurita, Gretchen Rossi, Jill Zarin, Adriana de Moura, and Taylor Armstrong. In the episode, the ladies will relive their memorable moments and give fans an update on their current lives since leaving the franchise.

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: Bravo’s Blast from the Past: Real Housewives” featuring Parks is set to air on May 6 at 11:15 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.