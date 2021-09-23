‘Phaedra Minaj’: Phaedra Parks Shuts Down the ‘Gram In Sexy Look

Phaedra Parks‘ eyes may be on the world but fans were only focused on the former reality star’s latest look.

In a social media post uploaded on Monday, Sept. 20, Parks displayed to her followers that blondes indeed have more fun while showing off her hairdo, and a body-hugging lavender dress. The self-proclaimed Southern Belle accessorized the ensemble with a few gold jewelry pieces, including bracelets and a necklace.

Phaedra Parks shocks fans after debuting a new look .Photo:@phaedraparks/Instagram

To top it all off, Parks came up with a caption that took social media by storm. It read, “Let the girls run the city, I got my eyes on the world 🌍.” As her followers began to view her post, many of them marveled over how amazing she looked.

“Phaedra Minaj know she look good!”

“She really is glowing these days.”

“The glow up that Phae Phae been giving us I am here for it 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

“F–k it up Phae Phae!😍😍😍😍.”

“Phae Phae just keeps passing the assignment with flying colors 😍👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾💎💎💎.”

In addition to the praise, a couple of people brought up “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” One wrote, “Phaedra deserves a redemption season just like everyone else. Bring her back!” Another pointed out how the network needs to pay attention because Parks is the “It” girl for entertaining television.

That person said, “Phaedra is the IT girl right now, RHOA better pay attention.” These comments come weeks after “RHOA” star Kenya Moore talked about Parks when discussing cast shake-up rumors. Moore revealed to “Entertainment Tonight” on Sept. 8 some truths behind the allegations.

Although she didn’t disclose which rumors were factual, Moore did confirm that there is a cast shake-up. The allegations included multiple current cast members not coming back to the Atlanta franchise and Sheree Whitfield allegedly returning in season 14.

When Parks’ name was brought up during the interview, the former beauty queen stated she would be a great addition because she was a fan favorite on the show. “The fans love Phaedra. I don’t think it would be a bad idea to have her back. I think it would be very interesting.”

Parks was originally fired from “RHOA” following season nine after it was revealed she was the culprit behind the “sex dungeon” rumors made against her former co-star Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker. The accusations consisted of Burruss and Tucker wanting to drug and sexually take advantage of Porsha Williams in a dungeon.