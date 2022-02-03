‘Win Ready to Roll Out’: Ciara Fans Can’t Get Over Her and Win’s Matching Cars

Ciara and her adorable son Win Harrison Wilson are twinning after the Grammy Award-winning singer uploaded a cute video of the two hanging out in their matching trucks.

The “Goodies” singer took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, Feb. 2, where she shared a quick but cute clip of the mother-and-son duo hanging out in what appeared to be a home driveway.

Fans can’t get over Ciara and Win’s matching cars.

Ciara appeared standing in her massive grey Ford Bronco truck, while the almost 2-year-old was spotted next to her, but in a much smaller version of the singer’s car as the song “To The Moon” by Jnr Choi played in the background.

“How We Roll,” the “1, 2, Step” singer, captioned the heartwarming video, which was taken personally by Ciara’s husband, Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson. The 24-second video was viewed 927,359 times as fans gushed over the sweet bonding moment.

“Win ready to roll out,” wrote one Instagram fan. “Too cute.” Another person commented, “It’s the video for me. This video go so hard and Speaks life as a mom of a boy.” “This was toooo cute, cuz baby boy was all in his wittle nose minding his,” quipped a third person. “Aww man! I’m jealous of the baby! Got one before me,” wrote someone else.

One fan took the time out to applaud the 36-year-old on her parenting, writing, “Yall are so beautiful, your demeanor as a family is beautiful. That person added, “I respect you so much ciara my friend David loves you.”

The actress appears to be having a blast while on vacation with Russell and their family at an undisclosed location. Over the weekend, the superstar shared several photos with Wilson as well as a few seductive solo shots.

In three of the seven images uploaded, Ciara showed off her toned body in different-colored swimsuits, including black, red and brown. The singer-songwriter’s steamy vacation photo had fans speculating more children for the couple who already share two children. Fan comments echoed those from one particular social media user who wrote, “I don’t know why I’m always on the edge of my seat waiting for another pregnancy announcement.”

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘My Girl About to Get Pregnant Again’: Ciara Shares Vacation Photos with Husband Russell Wilson, Fans React

‘I Felt Like I Was Out of Control’: Nick Cannon Sets the Record Straight About His Celibacy Journey Amid News of Eighth Child on the Way

‘Sharelle Better Runnn’: Fans React After Chad Johnson Jokes About Impregnating His Fiancée Weeks After She Gave Birth to Their Daughter



