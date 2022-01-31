‘My Girl About to Get Pregnant Again’: Ciara Shares Vacation Photos with Husband Russell Wilson, Fans React

Ciara took to Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 30, to share a vacation upload with her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

In the Instagram post, the singer, who is currently getting a little R&R at an undisclosed location, uploaded various photos with Wilson as well as several seductive solo shots.

Ciara’s vacation post with husband Russell Wilson has fans mentioning that the star will get pregnant soon. Photo:@ciara/Instagram

In three of the seven images, Ciara is seen showcasing her snatched figure in different colored swimsuits. The colors included black, red and brown cut-out pieces. In addition to the post, the 36-year-old used emojis to help display her emotions. It consisted of a red heart and a sunshine image.

As fans began to view Ciara’s upload, many mentioned how the couple would be creating another baby during their getaway. The pair has two children: a daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, 4, and 1-year-old son, Win Harrison Wilson. Ciara shares her first son, Future Zahir Wilburn, 7, with her ex-fiancé Nayvadius “Future” Wilburn.

“That’s how y’all keep having babies lol just beautiful couple man!!!”

“My girl about to be pregnant again lol, so beautiful.”

“Uh oh, here comes baby #4!!!”

“Damn @dangerusswilson bout to put another baby in you.”

Ciara Photo:@ciara/Instagram

“I don’t know why I’m always on the edge of my seat waiting for another pregnancy announcement.”

Among the baby remarks, others brought up that Wilson’s most outstanding achievement is being married to Ciara. One wrote, So who really won???? No doubt @dangerusswilson did.” Another said, “Russ really won the Super Bowl still without playing in the Super Bowl.”

An Instagram user stated, “Russ big winning cause Ciara a trophy.” This post comes weeks after the “Level Up” songstress penned a special message to Wilson following his last game for the 2021 football season.

Ciara wrote alongside a video compilation of the couple and their family, “You battled. You endured. You persevered. You conquered! Even on the toughest days you still Win by how you lead and how you love!In the midst of the storm you bounced back, and broke a few records while at it:).”

She added, “I’m so so proud of you @DangeRussWilson! I’m truly grateful to go on this amazing journey called Life it with you! We love you and we’re always rooting for you! #HawksWin #AlwaysWinnin #3”

