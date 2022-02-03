‘I’m Soo Glad You Two Queens Are Getting Along!!’: Shereé Whitfield and Kenya Moore Sent Social Media Ablaze with This New Video 

Kenya Moore caused a social media frenzy on Feb. 2 after uploading a video with her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Shereé Whitfield.

In the Instagram Reel, a 15-second multi-clip video, Moore, and Whitfield were seen hanging out at what appears to be a bridal shop. As the recording continued, the pair walked down the aisle and posed for the camera alongside the “You Wanna Bamba” track by Goya Menor.

Kenya Moore posted an Instagram Reel with Sheree Whitfield while hanging out what appears to be a bridal shop. @kenya/Instagram

Despite the cast mates spending time together at the shop, details surrounding the individual who Moore and Whitfield were supporting and if any footage was captured for season 14 of “RHOA” remain unclear.

In addition to the recording, Moore captioned the post “You wanna play?” As fans began to view the model’s clip, many expressed how happy they were to see Moore and Whitfield getting along following their ongoing feud.

The pair’s public quarrel began back in 2015 after Moore shared details about Whitfield’s neighbors complaining about her home, which was being renovated at the time, to other “RHOA” co-stars.

“Whatever y’all up to, I’m here for it.”

“I’m so here for this duo!”

“The duo we ALWAYS needed!”

“The dream team, beautiful queens.”

“I’m soo glad you two queens are getting along !! It’s beautiful to see. You both are accomplished, confident & GORGEOUS!!”

Among the positive responses, others mentioned that Moore’s latest video increased their excitement for the upcoming season of “RHOA.” One wrote, “When is the new season coming because I need a trailer or something.” Another said, “I’m ready for this season.”

A third person stated while bringing up Whitfield ageless appearance, “Sheree does. Not. Age. I’m so ready for season 14.”

In spite of fans’ anticipation, details regarding the release date of “RHOA” have yet to be revealed.

