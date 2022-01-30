‘You Look Like a Young Tender’: Fans Say Porsha Williams Is Aging Backwards in Fresh Face Pic

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams is currently living it up on vacation in Costa Rica with her fiancé Simon Guobadia. During her stay in the Central American nation the reality star has been uploading several posts to her Instagram account, leaving her 6.7 million followers in awe after she appeared wearing zero makeup.

The series of clips started popping up Friday, Jan. 28, when the former “Dish Nation” co-host shared two photos of herself getting close to Guobadia in front of what appears to be a huge mansion. Williams was spotted wearing white Nike sneakers and a royal blue two-piece athletic set that hugged all her curves. “Home is where the heart is,” the reality star captioned the post, followed by a bunch of hashtags including “MiAmor,” #BeHisPeace and #Fiance.

Fans took to the comment section, where they expressed overwhelming joy for the 40-year-old and her newfound romance, including one user who commented, “Happiness loooks great on the both of you. ”

Porsha Williams serves fresh face during recent trip to Costa Rica. @porsha4real/Instagram

However, a close-up selfie of the reality star really had her fans going nuts. In another post, Williams was spotted wearing nothing but a pair of oversized black sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and a bare face, showing her youthful beauty.

“Sooo pretty no makeup makes u look like a young tender,” wrote one Instagram user. “You look so young with no makeup RAW BEAUTY…,” commented another. “Fresh face pretty .” A third person wrote, “Porsha you are too cute without your makeup.”

A fourth person didn’t recognize the reality star, stating, “You look beautiful but I didn’t recognize you without make-up for a sec.”

Williams is currently soaking up the sun with her soon-to-be-husband. Fans of the popular Bravo franchise “RHOA” were stunned upon learning of Williams’ romance with the ex-husband of co-star Falynn Guobadia. The two got engaged shortly after dating and appear to have been happy ever since.



More news from our partners:

‘This Show Has Her Looking Crazy’: Porsha Williams Claps Back at Twitter User Who Claimed the Star Ruined Her Career with ‘Porsha Family Matters’

“I Don’t Think Dwyane Wade Levels Up As A Man Anymore” | Kwame Brown Torches D-Wade Over Zaya’s Kobe Bryant Tribute Dress

Why Building Wealth Is About More Than Money and How Black America Can Close the Wealth Gap