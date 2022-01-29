‘This Was Not Supposed to Happen’: Halle Berry Explains What Led to Viral Photo of Her and Van Hunt at the Altar

Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry created quite the stir on social media after a romantic photo with her boyfriend Van Hunt at the altar had fans convinced she and her new beau had tied the knot. The 55-year-old is now clarifying precisely what led to the derailed New Year’s Day prank.

During an appearing on “The Tonight Show” on Wednesday, Jan. 26, the “Bruised” star and director admitted to host Jimmy Fallon and viewers that “copious amounts of drinks” led them to take and later post a photo this month in which they kissed in what appeared to be a chapel and in front of an altar. A second image featured the pair smiling with the words. It’s 2022!” overlayed. She captioned the post, “Well … IT’S OFFICIAL!”

Berry, who never expected to receive that kind of response from her post, said her phone was flooded with several congratulatory texts from her celebrity friends, including Ava DuVernay and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“First of all, this was not supposed to happen like this. I was with my boyfriend. We were on an island. We had copious amounts of drinks at the bar. We make it back to our room, and we pass this little chapel, and we think, ‘Oh, let’s go in here. Let’s see what’s inside here.’ So, we go in. And while we’re in there, we get the crazy idea,” Berry recalled.

“We think, let’s call his mom. Let’s take a photo of us and send it to her and say, ‘Guess what, we got married,’” she continued. “So we took the photo, and then after we saw how good the photo came out, we said, ‘Let’s play this joke on everybody, on our friends on Instagram. Let’s post it, and then let’s swipe over and tell them it’s official.”

However, the “Monster’s Ball” star said, “That’s how we thought it would play.” She intended for social media users to swipe left on the post and realize that she meant it’s officially a new year. However, the actress said, “instead within five minutes, we got all of these congratulations from like Ava DuVernay and the Rock.”

She added, “So many people don’t swipe. I didn’t know that people don’t swipe,” she explained of the mix-up. “So now I’m never doing swipes ever again because I know nobody looks at them.”

Berry initially tried to clean up the mess with another post stating, “We were just having some New Year’s Day fun!”

