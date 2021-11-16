Shaunie O’Neal Is Engaged To Her Boyfriend, Pastor Keion Henderson

Shaunie O’Neal said “Yes!”

The 46-year-old is now engaged to her boyfriend, Pastor Keion Henderson, after he romantically proposed to her on Thursday, Nov. 11. In a video, released by People magazine, Henderson explained why Nov.11 is an important date to them.

Paster Keion Henderson and Shaunie O’Neal (Photo: @pastorkeion/Instagram)

“Every day, you and I either call each other or text each other at 11:11 and we say that we love each other,” he said standing up looking down at her as she sat in front of a table decorated with flowers. He then explained that they typically joke about who loves each other more for a while. “And so I thought today, that on 11:11 at 11/11 I would do something that’ll make you know that I love you more than you love me.”

He then dropped down on one knee and popped the question, with a 4.22-karat radiant-cut diamond ring with an 18-karat white gold band in hand. O’Neal screamed “OMG,” followed by repeating “yes.” Afterward, the two went off to watch fireworks together.

O’Neal told People that, although she has been married before, no one has ever gotten down on one knee to propose. She said, “honestly I’m the person that thought I would never in my lifetime experience a love like this.”

The “Basketball Wives” star praised Henderson on making the night perfect and said she “wouldn’t change a single thing.” O’Neal went on to describe what a wonderful man her soon-to-be husband is. She said, “Keion is an extraordinary man of God. He’s wise, he’s supportive, he’s so loving and attentive. He loves me and my children in a way that has changed my life and my heart.”

She added,, “He makes me want to be better every day. And I pray that I do the same for him. This love is FOREVER and I’m honored and overjoyed to do forever with him.”

O’Neal was previously married to NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal from 2002 to 2011 and the pair share five children together.