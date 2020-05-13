‘Where Is the Mom?’: Shaunie O’Neal’s Photo with Her Children Derails After Fans Gush Over Her Age-Defying Looks

At 45 years old, Shaunie O’Neal still looks like a young adult, fans recently declared. On Mother’s Day, the showrunner of “Basketball Wives” posted a photo on Instagram that showed her modeling next to her five children.

Donning a set of sky blue high-heeled boots, O’Neal struck her pose in the center of her children. O’Neal wore a pair of high-waisted denim shorts that contained holes and a white shirt that was rolled up slightly above her stomach. Her cardigan, which was multicolored, touched the floor. Standing 5 feet 7, the television personality was significantly shorter than her children.

(From left): Amirah O’Neal, Me’Arah O’Neal, Myles O’Neal, Shaunie O’Neal, Shaquir O’Neal, and Shareef O’Neal. @shaunieoneal5/Instagram

Her daughters, 18-year-old Amirah and 14-year-old Me’Arah O’Neal, posed next to each other on the far left. Myles O’Neal, the oldest, sported a patterned suit next to his sisters, while 17-year-old Shaquir and 20-year-old Shareef O’Neal stood on the far right clad in comfortable clothing.

O’Neal, the ex-wife of retired NBA center Shaquille O’Neal, expressed her love for her children through a sequence of hashtags. She wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day! #MyTribe#TheirMom#GreatestGifts#MyFiveHeartbeats.”

Her youthful ensemble reassured fans that O’Neal didn’t look her age.

“Definitely look like the older sister!!”

“Happy Mother’s Day! Them babies all taller than you❤️.”

“Happy Mother’s day Miss Shaunie, looking like you 25yrs. Old.”

“Hell where is the mom?🙄🤷🏿‍♂️.”

“OMGoodness, you are Tiny, Tiny compared to your family…HAPPY MOTHER’s DAY.”

“Had to zoom in to find you looking like the sister… happy mother’s day @shaunieoneal5.”

“You’re like the little big sister! You all look fabulous! Your children are very blessed to have a mother like you!”

“You look like the older sister but not the mother!!! You did that!!”

Shaunie O’Neal with her son Shareef O’Neal.: @shaunieoneal5/Instagram

Shaquille, who is 7 feet 1, is the father to Amirah, Me’Arah, Shaquir, and Shareef, so it’s safe to assume their children took their height from their father. Shaunie had Myles from a prior relationship. Shaquille also has an older daughter, Taahirah O’Neal, from an earlier relationship.

Shaquille and Shaunie divorced in 2009 but still appear to have a fantastic co-parenting relationship. During season 8 of “BBW” Shaunie revealed that Shareef needed open-heart surgery after being diagnosed with a right anomalous coronary artery, a condition that can cause chest pain, heart failure, or sudden cardiac arrest if left untreated. Throughout the season, the former couple worked together to take care of their son.