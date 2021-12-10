‘It’s Extra Special’: Steve and Lori Harvey Share What It’s Like Working Together on the Miss Universe Pageant

Steve Harvey disclosed in an exclusive interview with People magazine on Wednesday, Dec. 8, how “blessed” he is to be working with his stepdaughter Lori Harvey in the upcoming Miss Universe pageant.

In the event, the 64-year-old will be returning as a host, while Lori will be a part of the selection committee. This announcement comes months after Steve, who began hosting Miss Universe in 2015, was replaced by Mario Lopez and Olivia Culpo in the 69th-annual ceremony in May. Despite the replacement, no additional details surrounding the switch were provided.

Steve Harvey shares details about working with his stepdaughter Lori Harvey in the next Miss Universe pageant. (Photo): @loriharvey/Instagram

Steve told the publication how excited he is to be back hosting the pageant. He even went as far as to call it the “highlight” of his year. “This is my sixth time hosting the Miss Universe competition, and it is always a highlight of my year. Each show, I’m in awe of the smart, fiery, and talented women who take the stage. I continue to champion this show and participate, not only as a host but as a producer, to show the world what you can do, if you put your mind to it.”

He added that although he enjoys being heavily involved in the project, the one thing that makes this event special is that he gets to share this moment with Lori. Steve said, “I’m so blessed I get to share this experience with my own daughter this year, who embodies that ideal every day.” In addition to Steve’s remarks, Lori shared her take on why Miss Universe will be a memorable experience for the pair.

The 24-year-old said, “I am so excited to be on the selection committee for the 70th Annual Miss Universe competition. It’s extra special to me because this is the first event that my dad and I have worked on together, so it’s going to be a really great time.”

Lori wrapped up her statement by expressing how “thrilled” she is to join a “diverse group” of women. She said, “Also, I am not only thrilled to join such a dynamic and diverse group of intelligent women, but also excited to have the opportunity to genuinely support all the contestants and watch them shine!”

Miss Universe will be the first time Steve and Lori will be working together despite her making appearances on his other shows.

The 70th-annual Miss Universe competition is set to air on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. on Fox live from Eilat, Israel.

